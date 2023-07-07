



In case you missed it, The Hippo was the latest to be unmasked on Masked Singer South Africa.

Under the mask was local legendary comedian, David Kau.

While the unmasking left just about everyone surprised, and many impressed with Kau’s skills, his kids weren’t so sure.

"Aowaa", "I’m adopted" and "Oh gosh!" were just some of the words his kids used to describe their father's final performance.

They of course have no idea he was even doing the show in the first place.

So maybe your kids aren’t always your biggest fans.

Catch The Masked Singer South Africa on SABC 3 on Saturdays at 18:30 and SABC 1 at 20:00.

The repeat is on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 21:00.

This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] David Kau’s kids react in amused horror to his reveal on Masked Singer