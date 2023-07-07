Japan Airlines to offer clothes-to-rent for baggage-free traveling





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on the trending news of the day, including Japan Airlines' new initiative which involves renting clothes during your trip instead of lugging around baggage.

If the worst part about flying is packing for you - you might want to fly to Japan where luggage is an option - no baggage, no problem, right?

Gilchrist reports that Japan Airlines just launched “Any Wear, Anywhere,” which allows passengers aboard JAL-operated flights the option to rent sets of clothing for the duration of their stay in the country, eliminating the need to pack.

The program will be run on a test basis through August of 2024.

You'll be able to hire your attire based on a checklist you complete beforehand which has all the nitty gritty details like sizes, dress code and any special requests for a price and return the items undamaged, of course.

The company didn't say much about how they'll mitigate things like size issues since Japanese-manufactured clothing sizes aren't known for being easily comparable.

Gilchrist is questions if "heavy suitcases could be a thing of the past?"

All in all, the trend reporter has some trouble seeing "if anyone trusts an airline to choose their outfits for several days".

