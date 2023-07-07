[LISTEN] The horrifying crimes of serial child rapist Fanwell Khumalo
Aubrey Masango speaks with Nicole Engelbrecht, a true crime writer, author and host of South Africa’s most popular true-crime podcast, “True Crime South Africa”.
Between 1997 and 2001 an alarmingly high number of child rapes were reported around Gauteng.
All these crimes showed a consistent modus operandi, victim pattern, and suspect description.
When a 15-person task team arrested the culprit in May 2001, it turned out to be Fanwell Khumalo who had risen to fame as a chef to the stars.
Known for serving food to huge celebrities including Mick Jagger, he was convicted of 38 rapes and 103 total charges, and sentenced to 42 life sentences.
Khumalo denied committing the crimes despite 23 positive DNA test confirming he was a serial child rapist.
He was so good at making these young victims fearful, so many of them did not come forward.Nicole Engelbrecht, True Crime Writer and Podcaster
I really think there were many more cases than what he was convicted of.Nicole Engelbrecht, True Crime Writer and Podcaster
Engelbrecht says that before his horrific crimes came to light, he had made a name for himself and was considered very charming.
Using this charming personality, he would target young girls and convince them to go with him to a second location, before turning aggressive and violent.
Many testified how they almost felt like he and changed into a completely different person.Nicole Engelbrecht, True Crime Writer and Podcaster
He would threaten the victims telling them that they could choose to either die or be raped, which Engelbrecht says was deeply traumatising for the victims as they almost felt they had "chosen" this.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] The horrifying crimes of serial child rapist Fanwell Khumalo
