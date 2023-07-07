



The recent Boksburg gas leak that claimed 16 lives stays in the spotlight on today's Midday Report.

With leak having been tied to illegal mining in the area, residents and other stakeholders have been calling on more to be done to curb this criminal enterprise. The gas leak is but one in string of disasters tied to the activity and affected parties are frustrated that more isn't being done to combat it.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Makhosonke Buthelezi, the Ministry of Mineral Resources Head of Communications about the matter.

There should be a look at establishing a dedicated minerals and precious metals theft unit within the SAPS, and there should be fully capacitated and trained detective unit. And maybe also explore the possibility of creating a dedicated prosecutor with expertise that will look into illegal mining matters. Makhosonke Buthelezi, Mineral Resources head of communications

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), together with Minister Pravin Gordhan, visit the Komati Power Station in Mpumalanga.

Former Bosasa CEO Agrizzi bribery case heading to high court.

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has threatened to sue Zuckerbergs Meta over the rival Threads app.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Boksburg gas leak tied to illegal mining