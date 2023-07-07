Pop star and voice of 'Mulan' CoCo Lee dies after suicide attempt
CoCo Lee has died following a suicide attempt at her home on Sunday, 2 July - she was rushed to the hospital but passed away on Wednesday, 5 July.
The Asian pop star was 48 years old and has been struggling with depression for "several years" which "deteriorated drastically" recently, read an Instagram statement posted by Lee's sister on Thursday, 6 July.
The statement also says that the voice artist had professional help and did her best to fight depression right up until she couldn't anymore.
Read the full statement below.
CoCo Lee enjoyed career highs in the 1990s and early 2000s with global fans - most coming from Asia.
Lee had a best-selling album in 1996 in Asia, per Reuters.
The pop star also notably voiced the female warrior Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney's _Mulan _and starred in other films.
Her song ,"a love before time" from the acclaimed film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards in 2001.
Lee was married to a Canadian businessman, Bruce Rockowitz, former chief executive of Li & Fung. She was stepmother to her husband's two daughters.
Rest in peace, CoCo Lee.
This article first appeared on KFM : Pop star and voice of 'Mulan' CoCo Lee dies after suicide attempt
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:CoCo_Lee_at_Shanghai_2013718_(cropped).jpg
