The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
[WATCH]: Oh NO!! Elite runner takes a wrong turn moments before the finish line

7 July 2023 6:36 PM
by Karabo Tebele
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

A wrong turn cost Senbere Teferi winning the race as she was about to scoop $10 000.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

An elite runner Senbere Teferi had her hopes high winning the 10km PeachTree Road title.

But her hopes were cut short after taking the number spot but then taking a wrong turn just before the finish line.

She was supposed to defend the title but looked confused after a detour before the finish line and following a lead police vehicle.

The marathon was held in Atalanta in America.

AJC Peachtree Road Race released a statement about the competition and said that they are disappointed.

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.




