[WATCH]: Oh NO!! Elite runner takes a wrong turn moments before the finish line





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

An elite runner Senbere Teferi had her hopes high winning the 10km PeachTree Road title.

But her hopes were cut short after taking the number spot but then taking a wrong turn just before the finish line.

She was supposed to defend the title but looked confused after a detour before the finish line and following a lead police vehicle.

The marathon was held in Atalanta in America.

Heartbreak for Senbere Teferi as she takes a wrong turn meters from the finish line of the Peachtree Road Race. It cost her a second consecutive win in the Atlanta 4th of July 10k.@atln pic.twitter.com/vg40krYnHb ' Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) July 4, 2023

AJC Peachtree Road Race released a statement about the competition and said that they are disappointed.

In a statement, the AJC Peachtree Road Race released a statement saying they were “disappointed” admitting that they fell short.



“As our defending champion, Senbere Teferi, was approaching the finish line, it looks like she momentarily became confused and followed a police… ' Boyd Venable🇺🇸 (@boydvenable) July 5, 2023

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.