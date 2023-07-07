Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education'





Selma, a mom driven by her deep desire to ensure a brighter future for her children's education, put her intuition to the test by embarking on a gripping journey on Deal Or No Deal South Africa.

After getting multiple offers from the bank, including R11 750, the edge-of-the-seat moment approaches as she confronts the ultimate decision: to sell her Box No. 7, initially valued at R1 for a profitable offer of R50k.

This time, she took bit the bullet and walked away with a whopping R50k.

I did it for my children's future education; I want them to go to college because I didn't have that opportunity. That's my wish for them. Selma, Deal or No Deal SA contestant

