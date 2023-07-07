[Review] Suzuki S-Presso given a tiny update





When the Suzuki S-Presso launched, right at the beginning of COVID lockdown, it was the best value for money car available in South Africa right now. Period.

That hasn't changed and it remains a car that can be recommended with zero reservations. It is the very definition of dynamite in coming in small packages as its a car that offers lots for very little. Starting at a mere R162,900 for the 1.0 GL Manual and capping off at R199 900 1.0 S-Edition AMT – the S-Presso is simple good value across the range.

In keeping with the cars tiny nature, Suzuki has given the S-Presso a tiny update. So tiny, in fact that I could not tell the difference between this one and the one I tested in 2020. Visually they are seemingly the same, and that goes double for the ride quality and the interior layout. Which is not a criticism; it was a great car back then and its great now.

So after having had a look at the press release and spec sheet Suzuki supplied with the test vehicle I can't tell you that new stuff, while subtle and minor, are well worth getting this new S-Presso. Or even upgrading.

So first off Suzuki has fitted their new K10C Dualjet 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine that offers 49 kW and 89 Nm of torque. That's the same output as the old one, but the Dualjet is apparently much more efficient, so a car that was light on fuel is going to get even lighter.

Safety has also been enhanced, with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) available across the entire range while automatic variants gain Hill Hold Control; an awesome feature if you live in a hilly area since it will automatically engage the handbrake when you're stationary on an incline. All S-Pressos also get 2 front airbags and ABS as standard as well as ISOFIX child seat mounts. Plus all S-Pressos also get rear park distance control sensors as well as an immobiliser and rear childproof door locks.

A notable change to the interior is that the infotainment screen for the S-Presso S-Edition is now a 9-incher which also comes equipped with a reverse camera. The S-Presso GL+ gains a 7-inch infotainment system, but thankfully both systems are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.

I previously compared the S-Presso to the signature meal of the Cape Flats, the simply made, yet simply delicious gatsby. That still seems an apt metaphor. The S-Presso is cheap, yet very satisfying. It does practically nothing to wow you and yet you end up being wowed anyway.

The Suzuki S-Presso remains simply the best value for money car on the menu right now. One that will satisfy the vast majority of new owners.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [Review] Suzuki S-Presso given a tiny update