The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
[Review] Suzuki S-Presso given a tiny update

7 July 2023 7:09 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
Suzuki S-Presso

Suzuki has given the S-Presso an update so tiny you may not be able to tell the difference.

When the Suzuki S-Presso launched, right at the beginning of COVID lockdown, it was the best value for money car available in South Africa right now. Period.

That hasn't changed and it remains a car that can be recommended with zero reservations. It is the very definition of dynamite in coming in small packages as its a car that offers lots for very little. Starting at a mere R162,900 for the 1.0 GL Manual and capping off at R199 900 1.0 S-Edition AMT – the S-Presso is simple good value across the range.

In keeping with the cars tiny nature, Suzuki has given the S-Presso a tiny update. So tiny, in fact that I could not tell the difference between this one and the one I tested in 2020. Visually they are seemingly the same, and that goes double for the ride quality and the interior layout. Which is not a criticism; it was a great car back then and its great now.

So after having had a look at the press release and spec sheet Suzuki supplied with the test vehicle I can't tell you that new stuff, while subtle and minor, are well worth getting this new S-Presso. Or even upgrading.

So first off Suzuki has fitted their new K10C Dualjet 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine that offers 49 kW and 89 Nm of torque. That's the same output as the old one, but the Dualjet is apparently much more efficient, so a car that was light on fuel is going to get even lighter.

suzuki-s-presso-8847jpg

Safety has also been enhanced, with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) available across the entire range while automatic variants gain Hill Hold Control; an awesome feature if you live in a hilly area since it will automatically engage the handbrake when you're stationary on an incline. All S-Pressos also get 2 front airbags and ABS as standard as well as ISOFIX child seat mounts. Plus all S-Pressos also get rear park distance control sensors as well as an immobiliser and rear childproof door locks.

A notable change to the interior is that the infotainment screen for the S-Presso S-Edition is now a 9-incher which also comes equipped with a reverse camera. The S-Presso GL+ gains a 7-inch infotainment system, but thankfully both systems are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.

I previously compared the S-Presso to the signature meal of the Cape Flats, the simply made, yet simply delicious gatsby. That still seems an apt metaphor. The S-Presso is cheap, yet very satisfying. It does practically nothing to wow you and yet you end up being wowed anyway.

The Suzuki S-Presso remains simply the best value for money car on the menu right now. One that will satisfy the vast majority of new owners.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [Review] Suzuki S-Presso given a tiny update




