



Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Ina Opperman, business writer for The Citizen, about the complexities of guarantee and warrantees.

Guarantees and warrantees are promises in writing that a company will repair or replace something that you have bought without an additional payment.

This is often subject to a particular period.

It attests to the quality for durability of a product or service. Ina Opperman, business writer – The Citizen

She adds that there is an unspoken condition in every transaction, in addition to any other warranty or guarantee, as stipulated in the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

The supplier, importer and distributor each guarantees that the goods comply with the requirements and standards set out in the CPA. So your bread must not have anything wrong with it, or it must be exchanged. Ina Opperman, business writer – The Citizen

Guarantees and warrantees especially come in handy with big ticket items, such as appliances.

If a product, not matter how small, fails to comply with the CPA, buyers can hold businesses and manufacturers to account and demand an exchange, refund or repair (where applicable).

Opperman adds that voetstoots (goods sold with defects) are no longer allowed under the CPA.

You can only agree to buy something voetstoots if the transaction does not fall the CPA, such as the private sale of a house or car. Ina Opperman, business writer – The Citizen

In cases of a second-hand store, the 'implied warranty of quality' applies.

This implied quality of warranty says that the goods you buy must adhere to Section 55 of the CPA – the goods must do what it is supposed to do. Ina Opperman, business writer – The Citizen

Scroll above to listen to the in-depth discussion.

This article first appeared on 947 : The ins and outs of warrantees and guarantees