[WATCH] Shopper pays for goods with LOTS of coins
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A shopper paying for groceries using stacks of brown coins is going viral.
In the video, the shopper appears to be paying for their grocery using brown cents at the retail store Shoprite.
It was funny when other customers seemed furious when the cashier was counting the stacks of cents on the counter.
I'd scream 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CYHuRmbH1e' ❤MOTASE❤ (@TheRealMotase) July 4, 2023
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
