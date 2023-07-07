[LISTEN] The importance of creating healthy boundaries with your ex





Clement Manyathela interviews Paula Quinsee, Relationship and Life coach.

Most of us have at least one former partner in our lives.

Sometimes the relationships are smooth and sometimes the lines between exes become blurred.

However, when someone has been in your life for a significant amount of time, it’s not always easy to cut them out completely, especially if there are additional factors, such as children involved.

With this being said, it's important to have boundaries in place as it helps solidify your expectations.

So, how do you set boundaries with an ex?

Quinsee says that as easy as it sounds to set boundaries, one cannot have a "one size fits all" approach as each relationship differs.

She adds that in the context of a relationship where there was some sort of abuse, staying in contact with your ex may not be what's best for you and your safety.

In instances where exes are friendly with each other, Quinsee recommends having an open line of communication to set down the rules and to ensure that each partner is on the same page, regarding what's expected from each other.

Where there is any form of toxicity, negativity, where it has an impact on your well-being and that of your children, there's gonna have to be some strong boundaries. Paula Quinsee, Relationship and Life coach

We can't pretend that we don't have a past and that we don't have ex partners; we do, everybody does. Paula Quinsee, Relationship and Life coach

