Local

Boksburg gas leak: Cylinder was stolen from local firm, says zama zama

7 July 2023 6:42 PM
by Orrin Singh
Tags:
Zama Zamas
Boksburg
Illegal mining
Boksburg gas leak

Seventeen people were killed in the area on Wednesday following a toxic gas leak. The gas leaked from a cylinder that was being drained by a group of zama zamas, who wanted to cut it open and use it during the illegal refining of gold.

BOKSBURG - A zama zama from the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg has shared intricate details of the illegal mining industry.

This after 17 people were killed in the area on Wednesday following a toxic gas leak.

The gas leaked from a cylinder that was being drained by a group of zama zamas, who wanted to cut it open and use it during the illegal refining of gold.

ALSO READ:

-Boksburg gas leak: Zama zama explains how illegally mined gold is refined

The 21-year-old illegal miner spoke to Eyewitness News anonymously, claiming the gas bottle which leaked had been stolen from a local company in the area.

"The bottles that were stolen, the white guy said they were eight but only four were found. They hid them there so they could go buy phenduka with them."

The zama zama said that empty cylinders were cut open and used in the refining process - known as phenduka - the Zulu word for rotate.

He said that he did not know the zama zamas who died at the scene.

"In illegal mining, there’s more Shangaan people than there are Zulu people. Those who died, I do not work with them. They are not part of the gold collectors but amongst them I heard that two gold collectors died as well."

Ten people were hospitalised after inhaling the toxic fumes, including a two-month-old.

WATCH: Zama zama explains how illegally mined gold is refined


This article first appeared on EWN : Boksburg gas leak: Cylinder was stolen from local firm, says zama zama




