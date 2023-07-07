Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game





Former Swallows and Maritzburg United forward, Calvin Petersen says there is a certain level of character that has gone out of the game and has urged the public to remember the legends of the past.

Petersen, also called "Michael Jackson", played from the late 1970's to the early 1990's and was renowned for his attacking prowess and goal scoring ability.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Petersen has his say on some of his former clubs and where he sees them ahead of the new season.

Character is top of mind for me and I think Steve [Komphela] will bring the right medication to Swallows. Calvin Petersen, Former Swallows and Maritzburg United Forward

I support Maritzburg United and I support whatever they decide to do going forward. It's a shame for the Maritzburg people because they will have to come to Durban to watch professional football. I can't say that the current owners have had their time, only they know what's happening and how they are running the club so it won't help for me to criticise them. Calvin Petersen, Former Swallows and Maritzburg United Forward

I was disappointed in the last game they played, I don't think the players showed any heart and they didn't put their bodies on the line. These players are professional and I am always there to support them when they are right but to criticise when they are wrong. The Cape Town Spurs players were hungrier in the playoff match. Calvin Petersen, Former Swallows and Maritzburg United Forward

Cape Town Spurs and Maritzburg United played to a 0-0 draw in their play-off match on 14 June 2023. Picture: @MaritzburgUtd/Twitter

Petersen also recalls one of the more unique experiences he had in football and speaks about the comparisons that were made with Diego Maradona.

In 1984 I had to have a false name. I was playing a friendly for Bush Bucks and said to them they mustn't say who I am. Calvin Petersen, Former Swallows and Maritzburg United Forward

There was the pro league and the NPSL and I scored a goal which made it worse otherwise the name wouldn't have come out. They asked who I was and I said Harare da Silva from Portugal and then after that I signed for Bush Bucks and played with my real name. Calvin Petersen, Former Swallows and Maritzburg United Forward

It's just about what we did for the people and to give them joy. The supporters never asked for anything expect to see a good game and to see us play to the best of our abilities. To hear what those supporters think now is very humbling. Thanks to the supporters for what they have stood for and for the way you have appreciated us and we really appreciate the support you have shown us. Calvin Petersen, Former Swallows and Maritzburg United Forward

There are other legends that have done a lot for football in South Africa and don't forget about us. There is no way I can be in that class of Maradona because he played in the World Cup. He was a great player to be earmarked next to him, he was a great a player. Calvin Petersen, Former Swallows and Maritzburg United Forward

This article first appeared on 947 : Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game