Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Shopper pays for goods with LOTS of coins There is no dull moment in a country like South Africa. 7 July 2023 6:43 PM
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education' If there was ever a case of determination, this is it. 7 July 2023 5:47 PM
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas' Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment. 7 July 2023 5:24 PM
View all Local
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to BRICS Political Party Forum. 7 July 2023 8:21 AM
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
View all Politics
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas' Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment. 7 July 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season. 7 July 2023 12:46 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all Business
[WATCH]: Oh NO!! Elite runner takes a wrong turn moments before the finish line A wrong turn cost Senbere Teferi winning the race as she was about to scoop $10 000. 7 July 2023 6:36 PM
[LISTEN] The importance of creating healthy boundaries with your ex As easy as it sounds to set boundaries, one cannot have a "one size fits all" approach as each relationship differs. 7 July 2023 5:51 PM
Japan Airlines to offer clothes-to-rent for baggage-free traveling Japan Airlines started an initiative dubbed "Any Wear, Anywhere" for passengers to rent clothes and leave their luggage at home. 7 July 2023 4:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday. 7 July 2023 10:46 PM
Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game Petersen, also called "Michael Jackson", played from the late 1970's to early 1990's and was renowned for his attacking prowess. 7 July 2023 9:58 PM
[WATCH]: Oh NO!! Elite runner takes a wrong turn moments before the finish line A wrong turn cost Senbere Teferi winning the race as she was about to scoop $10 000. 7 July 2023 6:36 PM
View all Sport
Pop star and voice of 'Mulan' CoCo Lee dies after suicide attempt The singer's family reports that she's lived with depression for years as they announced her death on Instagram on Thursday. 7 July 2023 4:36 PM
The internet is in disbelief over Jennifer Garner's 'twin' Photos of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s oldest daughter has the internet screaming over her uncanny resemblance to her mom. 7 July 2023 4:15 PM
[WATCH] David Kau’s kids react in amused horror to his reveal on Masked Singer ICYMI David Kau was unmasked as the Hippo on the latest episode of Masked Singer SA. 7 July 2023 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges' The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials. 7 July 2023 10:41 AM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all World
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game

7 July 2023 9:58 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
African Football

Petersen, also called "Michael Jackson", played from the late 1970's to early 1990's and was renowned for his attacking prowess.

Former Swallows and Maritzburg United forward, Calvin Petersen says there is a certain level of character that has gone out of the game and has urged the public to remember the legends of the past.

Petersen, also called "Michael Jackson", played from the late 1970's to the early 1990's and was renowned for his attacking prowess and goal scoring ability.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Petersen has his say on some of his former clubs and where he sees them ahead of the new season.

Character is top of mind for me and I think Steve [Komphela] will bring the right medication to Swallows.

Calvin Petersen, Former Swallows and Maritzburg United Forward

I support Maritzburg United and I support whatever they decide to do going forward. It's a shame for the Maritzburg people because they will have to come to Durban to watch professional football. I can't say that the current owners have had their time, only they know what's happening and how they are running the club so it won't help for me to criticise them.

Calvin Petersen, Former Swallows and Maritzburg United Forward

I was disappointed in the last game they played, I don't think the players showed any heart and they didn't put their bodies on the line. These players are professional and I am always there to support them when they are right but to criticise when they are wrong. The Cape Town Spurs players were hungrier in the playoff match.

Calvin Petersen, Former Swallows and Maritzburg United Forward
Cape Town Spurs and Maritzburg United played to a 0-0 draw in their play-off match on 14 June 2023. Picture: @MaritzburgUtd/Twitter
Cape Town Spurs and Maritzburg United played to a 0-0 draw in their play-off match on 14 June 2023. Picture: @MaritzburgUtd/Twitter

Petersen also recalls one of the more unique experiences he had in football and speaks about the comparisons that were made with Diego Maradona.

In 1984 I had to have a false name. I was playing a friendly for Bush Bucks and said to them they mustn't say who I am.

Calvin Petersen, Former Swallows and Maritzburg United Forward

There was the pro league and the NPSL and I scored a goal which made it worse otherwise the name wouldn't have come out. They asked who I was and I said Harare da Silva from Portugal and then after that I signed for Bush Bucks and played with my real name.

Calvin Petersen, Former Swallows and Maritzburg United Forward

It's just about what we did for the people and to give them joy. The supporters never asked for anything expect to see a good game and to see us play to the best of our abilities. To hear what those supporters think now is very humbling. Thanks to the supporters for what they have stood for and for the way you have appreciated us and we really appreciate the support you have shown us.

Calvin Petersen, Former Swallows and Maritzburg United Forward

There are other legends that have done a lot for football in South Africa and don't forget about us. There is no way I can be in that class of Maradona because he played in the World Cup. He was a great player to be earmarked next to him, he was a great a player.

Calvin Petersen, Former Swallows and Maritzburg United Forward

This article first appeared on 947 : Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game




7 July 2023 9:58 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
African Football

More from Sport

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, and Springbok head coach, Jacques Nienaber, at a media briefing in Pretoria on 20 June 2023. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter

Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener

7 July 2023 10:46 PM

South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH]: Oh NO!! Elite runner takes a wrong turn moments before the finish line

7 July 2023 6:36 PM

A wrong turn cost Senbere Teferi winning the race as she was about to scoop $10 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend

7 July 2023 11:11 AM

Springboks play host to Australia for the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bafana Bafana were crowned the 2021 Cosafa Cup champions after they beat Senegal in a penalty shootout on 18 July 2021. Picture: @COSAFAMEDIA/Twitter.

Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success

6 July 2023 8:02 PM

Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS

6 July 2023 7:43 PM

This decision comes after the KZN club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point'

5 July 2023 7:45 PM

The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup participation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Twitter.

SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses

5 July 2023 1:21 PM

The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Women’s African Cup of Nations champions, Banyana Banyana at their heroes’ welcome held at O.R Tambo International Airport on 26 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA

5 July 2023 6:51 AM

The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The new Nike-designed Springbok jersey was unveiled on 4 July 2023 ahead of the start of the Rugby Championship. Picture: Supplied

Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit

4 July 2023 4:36 PM

SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with American sports apparel giant, Nike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings

3 July 2023 8:00 PM

Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Even if it's kwaai, it's not K-Way'

Lifestyle

Elon Musk threatens to sue Mark Zuckerberg for 'copycat' Twitter app

Lifestyle

City of Joburg could start receiving excess energy from residents by September

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC to plan meeting for all regional structures over coalitions - Mbalula

7 July 2023 8:51 PM

Section 194 inquiry says PP claims she won’t be bound by 'illegal deadlines'

7 July 2023 8:00 PM

'Woolies looter' Mbuso Moloi sentenced to 18 months under house arrest

7 July 2023 7:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA