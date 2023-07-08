



JOHANNESBURG - Residents of the Angelo Informal Settlement in Boksburg are still in shock following a deadly gas leak that claimed the lives of 17 people on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News on Friday, an illegal miner from the area said the gas leaked from a cylinder stolen from a company.

He said so-called zama zamas were trying to empty the gas, believed to be nitrogen oxide, so they could use the cylinder for refining their illegally mined gold.

READ MORE:

Angelo Informal Settlement resident Edwin Matshidi lives a few meters away from where the gas leaked at a house that was being used to refine gold illegally.

He recalls what he witnessed.

“I was outside. I inhaled something which was rotten. I asked people what was wrong. Did they boil something which was not alright? I saw people there by the corner falling down.”

He said the area is rife with zama zamas who are continuously at war over turf.

“There are gunshots all around every night, maybe 10 or 15.”

Eyewitness News understands that only five of the people killed were zama zamas.

This article first appeared on EWN : 'I saw people by the corner falling down': Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak