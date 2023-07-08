Is your perfectionism paralysing you?





Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

For a long time, we've been made to think that being a perfectionist is a good thing.

Society places a huge expectation on human beings to perform, excel and to be flawless - which in turn places untold pressures on an individual.

But experts are warning that far from being a positive trait, perfectionism can actually be very toxic.

Researchers are finding that it is nothing short of dangerous, leading to a long list of health problems and it’s on the rise.

Researchers have identified different categories of perfectionism:

Self orientated - how you view the self orientated at others - the expectations placed on others Societal perfection - the perceptions of how society will perceive you.

Sara Jayne Makwala-King chats to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams.

Perfectionism is not a behavior, it's a perception of self. You put high standards on self and there's a high critical evaluation of self. If you do something and its not good enough or you have negative self talk, the perception you have of society is that they'll have the same view of you. Dr Ronel Williams, psychiatrist

Healthy perfectionism is known as adaptive perfectionism.

This individual sets high standards, is a diligent, hard worker and is self compassionate.

That means when you make a perceived mistake, you are kind to yourself and take a lesson from that mistake.

But the mal-adaptive perfectionist places unrealistic expectations on the self, which becomes self-defeating.

This person feels defined by the mistake.

The mal-adaptive is about 'me' and not the task....it's not the task that failed, I failed. The mal-adaptive will try to avoid making mistakes in order to avoid shame and humiliation. They won't try things they know they're not good at. Dr Ronel Williams, psychiatrist

In psychology, the concept of 'nature versus nature' aims to understand how our personalities and traits are produced by our genetic makeup and biological factors.

Most of our struggles with perfectionism stems from how our parents raised us.

If you had a parent that was anxious and hyper-critical of themselves, its likely you would model that onto your children.

It also includes the parenting style, which is the social environment in which we're raised.

So what we've seen recently is a anxious and controlling parenting. You might not intentionally be trying to tell your children they have to be perform but certain comments can start a way of the child thinking of themselves. Dr Ronel Williams, psychiatrist

Perfectionism does not occur in isolation.

It presents with depression, anxiety, eating disorders, self-harm and suicidal attempts.

Williams said doctors have also seen an increase in people struggling with perfectionism who manifest physical symptoms.

This can be in the form of high stress, burnout. chronic headaches, and dyspepsia or indigestion.

Ultimately, mal-adaptive perfectionism can be treated.

Psychotherapy is important as it looks at the thoughts and re-directing that. It focuses on self compassion and affirmations. As human beings we tend to take in the negative feedback rather than the positive, so the affirmations must be repetitive. You're trying to take away the old narrative. Dr Ronel Williams, psychiatrist

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is your perfectionism paralysing you?