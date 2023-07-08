Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Inside the magical world of puppets Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an i... 8 July 2023 10:26 AM
Is your perfectionism paralysing you? Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams. 8 July 2023 9:04 AM
[WATCH] Shopper pays for goods with LOTS of coins There is no dull moment in a country like South Africa. 7 July 2023 6:43 PM
View all Local
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to BRICS Political Party Forum. 7 July 2023 8:21 AM
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
View all Politics
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas' Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment. 7 July 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season. 7 July 2023 12:46 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all Business
Is your perfectionism paralysing you? Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams. 8 July 2023 9:04 AM
[WATCH]: Oh NO!! Elite runner takes a wrong turn moments before the finish line A wrong turn cost Senbere Teferi winning the race as she was about to scoop $10 000. 7 July 2023 6:36 PM
[LISTEN] The importance of creating healthy boundaries with your ex As easy as it sounds to set boundaries, one cannot have a "one size fits all" approach as each relationship differs. 7 July 2023 5:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday. 7 July 2023 10:46 PM
Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game Petersen, also called "Michael Jackson", played from the late 1970's to early 1990's and was renowned for his attacking prowess. 7 July 2023 9:58 PM
Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend Springboks play host to Australia for the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday. 7 July 2023 11:11 AM
View all Sport
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education' If there was ever a case of determination, this is it. 7 July 2023 5:47 PM
Pop star and voice of 'Mulan' CoCo Lee dies after suicide attempt The singer's family reports that she's lived with depression for years as they announced her death on Instagram on Thursday. 7 July 2023 4:36 PM
The internet is in disbelief over Jennifer Garner's 'twin' Photos of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s oldest daughter has the internet screaming over her uncanny resemblance to her mom. 7 July 2023 4:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges' The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials. 7 July 2023 10:41 AM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all World
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Is your perfectionism paralysing you?

8 July 2023 9:04 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Depression
psychologist
perfectionism

Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams.
Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio
Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

For a long time, we've been made to think that being a perfectionist is a good thing.

Society places a huge expectation on human beings to perform, excel and to be flawless - which in turn places untold pressures on an individual.

But experts are warning that far from being a positive trait, perfectionism can actually be very toxic.

Researchers are finding that it is nothing short of dangerous, leading to a long list of health problems and it’s on the rise.

Researchers have identified different categories of perfectionism:

  1. Self orientated - how you view the self
  2. orientated at others - the expectations placed on others
  3. Societal perfection - the perceptions of how society will perceive you.

Sara Jayne Makwala-King chats to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams.

Perfectionism is not a behavior, it's a perception of self. You put high standards on self and there's a high critical evaluation of self. If you do something and its not good enough or you have negative self talk, the perception you have of society is that they'll have the same view of you.

Dr Ronel Williams, psychiatrist

Healthy perfectionism is known as adaptive perfectionism.

This individual sets high standards, is a diligent, hard worker and is self compassionate.

That means when you make a perceived mistake, you are kind to yourself and take a lesson from that mistake.

But the mal-adaptive perfectionist places unrealistic expectations on the self, which becomes self-defeating.

This person feels defined by the mistake.

The mal-adaptive is about 'me' and not the task....it's not the task that failed, I failed. The mal-adaptive will try to avoid making mistakes in order to avoid shame and humiliation. They won't try things they know they're not good at.

Dr Ronel Williams, psychiatrist

In psychology, the concept of 'nature versus nature' aims to understand how our personalities and traits are produced by our genetic makeup and biological factors.

Most of our struggles with perfectionism stems from how our parents raised us.

If you had a parent that was anxious and hyper-critical of themselves, its likely you would model that onto your children.

It also includes the parenting style, which is the social environment in which we're raised.

So what we've seen recently is a anxious and controlling parenting. You might not intentionally be trying to tell your children they have to be perform but certain comments can start a way of the child thinking of themselves.

Dr Ronel Williams, psychiatrist

Perfectionism does not occur in isolation.

It presents with depression, anxiety, eating disorders, self-harm and suicidal attempts.

Williams said doctors have also seen an increase in people struggling with perfectionism who manifest physical symptoms.

This can be in the form of high stress, burnout. chronic headaches, and dyspepsia or indigestion.

Ultimately, mal-adaptive perfectionism can be treated.

Psychotherapy is important as it looks at the thoughts and re-directing that. It focuses on self compassion and affirmations. As human beings we tend to take in the negative feedback rather than the positive, so the affirmations must be repetitive. You're trying to take away the old narrative.

Dr Ronel Williams, psychiatrist

Scroll up for the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is your perfectionism paralysing you?




8 July 2023 9:04 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Depression
psychologist
perfectionism

More from Local

Sara-Jayne with performing artist Craig Leo. 'Life & Times of Michael K' runs at the Baxter Theatre until 15 July.

Inside the magical world of puppets

8 July 2023 10:26 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an independent artist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Shopper pays for goods with LOTS of coins

7 July 2023 6:43 PM

There is no dull moment in a country like South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The shack where the suspected nitrate oxide leak came from (gas canister pictured) in Angelo informal settlement, Boksburg, on 6 July 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Boksburg gas leak: Cylinder was stolen from local firm, says zama zama

7 July 2023 6:42 PM

Seventeen people were killed in the area on Wednesday following a toxic gas leak. The gas leaked from a cylinder that was being drained by a group of zama zamas, who wanted to cut it open and use it during the illegal refining of gold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education'

7 July 2023 5:47 PM

If there was ever a case of determination, this is it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mining. Picture: pixabay.com

Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas'

7 July 2023 5:24 PM

Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] The horrifying crimes of serial child rapist Fanwell Khumalo

7 July 2023 2:07 PM

True crime podcaster Nicole Engelbrecht gives insight on how serial child rapist Fanwell Khumalo ended up behind bars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coastu members marched in Johannesburg on 6 July 2023 as part of the trade union federation’s national day of action. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Cosatu slams former general secretary for saying they're ‘not about the workers’

7 July 2023 1:46 PM

Cosatu embarked on a nationwide strike this week, but some believe their demands have nothing to do with workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lelemezzadri/123rf.com

City of Joburg could start receiving excess energy from residents by September

7 July 2023 1:36 PM

The City of Johannesburg aims to receive unused generated electricity from registered customers from as early as September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh

Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny

7 July 2023 12:57 PM

Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jarretera/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Tax season is officially open but people are already facing some issues

7 July 2023 10:32 AM

Tax season has officially kicked off, and the SARS e-filling system is being flooded with users.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Video screenshot.

[WATCH]: Oh NO!! Elite runner takes a wrong turn moments before the finish line

7 July 2023 6:36 PM

A wrong turn cost Senbere Teferi winning the race as she was about to scoop $10 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Alex Green/Pexels

[LISTEN] The importance of creating healthy boundaries with your ex

7 July 2023 5:51 PM

As easy as it sounds to set boundaries, one cannot have a "one size fits all" approach as each relationship differs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Japan Airlines to offer clothes-to-rent for baggage-free traveling

7 July 2023 4:27 PM

Japan Airlines started an initiative dubbed "Any Wear, Anywhere" for passengers to rent clothes and leave their luggage at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Maksym Yemelyanov/123rf

The ins and outs of warrantees and guarantees

7 July 2023 3:58 PM

Business writer Ina Opperman gives insights into the specifics around guarantees and warrantees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

Noisy neighbours got you down? Here’s what you can do

7 July 2023 3:07 PM

Whether it's sectional titles or free-standing properties, all residents have rules and laws to follow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Tau's kids react to his unmasking on the Masked Singer SA. Photo: Twitter/@MaskedSingerZA

[WATCH] David Kau’s kids react in amused horror to his reveal on Masked Singer

7 July 2023 3:04 PM

ICYMI David Kau was unmasked as the Hippo on the latest episode of Masked Singer SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from www.capeuinionmart.co.za

'Even if it's kwaai, it's not K-Way'

7 July 2023 12:29 PM

Cape Union Mart in-house attorney Simone Sulcas speaks about how buying, selling and producing fake K-Way jackets are illegal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk. Picture: Tumisu from Pixabay

Elon Musk threatens to sue Mark Zuckerberg for 'copycat' Twitter app

7 July 2023 11:20 AM

A day after Zuckerberg's company went live with their rival Twitter application Threads, Elon Musk is threatening to sue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studio

Poverty linked to poorer brain development, but reading can help counteract it

7 July 2023 8:25 AM

Promoting reading for pleasure from a young age can improve a child’s development and education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ vyshniakova/123rf.com

It's World Chocolate Day! Celebrate with these scrumptious recipes

7 July 2023 8:01 AM

This World Chocolate Day (7 July) we pay tribute to humanity's greatest culinary creation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Boksburg gas leak: Cylinder was stolen from local firm, says zama zama

Local

Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener

Sport

City of Joburg could start receiving excess energy from residents by September

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom welcomes court decision on Emfuleni municipality debt settlement

8 July 2023 12:26 PM

Some Joburg residents to face water shortages from 11 to 14 July

8 July 2023 11:46 AM

'Rally behind our Spar Proteas' urges Netball World Cup host, City of Cape Town

8 July 2023 11:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA