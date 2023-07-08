Some Joburg residents to face water shortages from 11 to 14 July
JOHANNESBURG - Some Johannesburg residents will face water shortages from 11 to 14 July.
Rand Water is set to implement an infrastructure maintenance project that will disturb pumping capacity at the city's pumping stations.
The utility said water supply to some areas will be reduced during the 58-hour maintenance project.
READ: Rand Water extends maintenance shutdown for some Johannesburg residents
Affected stations will include the Daleside, Zwartkopjes, and Eikenhof booster stations.
Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the planned maintenance shutdown will also affect other municipalities.
“We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by this maintenance project. However, planned maintenance on Rand Water's infrastructure is necessary to ensure future sustainable supply of water to our customers. We urge all customers to continue using water sparingly.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Some Joburg residents to face water shortages from 11 to 14 July
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Local
Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting
Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay.Read More
Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019.Read More
SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters targeting would-be car buyers with online scams
Online car auction scams are becoming more sophisticated.Read More
Inside the magical world of puppets
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an independent artist.Read More
Is your perfectionism paralysing you?
Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams.Read More
'I saw people by the corner falling down': Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak
On Wednesday, a gas leak from a cylinder allegedly stolen from a company by zama zamas who were attempting to refine their illegally mined gold, killed 17 people, leaving several others hospitalised.Read More
[WATCH] Shopper pays for goods with LOTS of coins
There is no dull moment in a country like South Africa.Read More
Boksburg gas leak: Cylinder was stolen from local firm, says zama zama
Seventeen people were killed in the area on Wednesday following a toxic gas leak. The gas leaked from a cylinder that was being drained by a group of zama zamas, who wanted to cut it open and use it during the illegal refining of gold.Read More
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education'
If there was ever a case of determination, this is it.Read More