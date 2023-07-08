



JOHANNESBURG - Some Johannesburg residents will face water shortages from 11 to 14 July.

Rand Water is set to implement an infrastructure maintenance project that will disturb pumping capacity at the city's pumping stations.

The utility said water supply to some areas will be reduced during the 58-hour maintenance project.

READ: Rand Water extends maintenance shutdown for some Johannesburg residents

Affected stations will include the Daleside, Zwartkopjes, and Eikenhof booster stations.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the planned maintenance shutdown will also affect other municipalities.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by this maintenance project. However, planned maintenance on Rand Water's infrastructure is necessary to ensure future sustainable supply of water to our customers. We urge all customers to continue using water sparingly.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Some Joburg residents to face water shortages from 11 to 14 July