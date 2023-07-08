Bob Marley biopic 'One Love' to hit the big screen in early 2024
JOHANNESBURG - A Bob Marley biopic is making its way to the big screen more than 40 years after his death.
The first trailer for "One Love" was released on Thursday - many months before the movie's official release set for 2024.
The biopic follows his career from his early days to becoming a Jamaican icon in the 1970s.
It will also touch on the aftermath of Marley's survival of a 1976 assassination attempt, which was believed to have been politically motivated.
The reggae superstar died from cancer in 1981, at the age of 36.
Meanwhile, two new singles have been released posthumously from Prince's basement vault.
The superstar's estate released "All share together now" and "7" on streaming services on Friday.
The songs were recorded in September 2008 and 1992 respectively.
The late singer's team says more music will be released next month.
This article first appeared on EWN : Bob Marley biopic 'One Love' to hit the big screen in early 2024
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bob-Marley_3.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Is your perfectionism paralysing you?
Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams.Read More
[WATCH]: Oh NO!! Elite runner takes a wrong turn moments before the finish line
A wrong turn cost Senbere Teferi winning the race as she was about to scoop $10 000.Read More
[LISTEN] The importance of creating healthy boundaries with your ex
As easy as it sounds to set boundaries, one cannot have a "one size fits all" approach as each relationship differs.Read More
Japan Airlines to offer clothes-to-rent for baggage-free traveling
Japan Airlines started an initiative dubbed "Any Wear, Anywhere" for passengers to rent clothes and leave their luggage at home.Read More
The ins and outs of warrantees and guarantees
Business writer Ina Opperman gives insights into the specifics around guarantees and warrantees.Read More
Noisy neighbours got you down? Here’s what you can do
Whether it's sectional titles or free-standing properties, all residents have rules and laws to follow.Read More
[WATCH] David Kau’s kids react in amused horror to his reveal on Masked Singer
ICYMI David Kau was unmasked as the Hippo on the latest episode of Masked Singer SA.Read More
'Even if it's kwaai, it's not K-Way'
Cape Union Mart in-house attorney Simone Sulcas speaks about how buying, selling and producing fake K-Way jackets are illegal.Read More
Elon Musk threatens to sue Mark Zuckerberg for 'copycat' Twitter app
A day after Zuckerberg's company went live with their rival Twitter application Threads, Elon Musk is threatening to sue.Read More