



JOHANNESBURG - A Bob Marley biopic is making its way to the big screen more than 40 years after his death.

The first trailer for "One Love" was released on Thursday - many months before the movie's official release set for 2024.

The biopic follows his career from his early days to becoming a Jamaican icon in the 1970s.

It will also touch on the aftermath of Marley's survival of a 1976 assassination attempt, which was believed to have been politically motivated.

The reggae superstar died from cancer in 1981, at the age of 36.

Meanwhile, two new singles have been released posthumously from Prince's basement vault.

The superstar's estate released "All share together now" and "7" on streaming services on Friday.

The songs were recorded in September 2008 and 1992 respectively.

The late singer's team says more music will be released next month.

This article first appeared on EWN : Bob Marley biopic 'One Love' to hit the big screen in early 2024