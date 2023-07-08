Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail win big at CSA Awards
JOHANNESBURG - Fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail won the night's biggest prizes at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards, once again.
Nortje and Ismail were on Friday named South Africa’s Men's and Women's Player of the Year, respectively.
The pair achieved the same feat in 2021.
Ismail's 16-year career with the national team came to a fitting end as this was the third time she was named SA's best Women's Cricketer. She spearheaded the Proteas charge to the T20 World Cup final with eight wickets, before announcing her retirement from the international game.
Ismail, who will continue playing in white-ball leagues around the world, admitted the night felt bittersweet.
“I couldn’t have done this without my teammates. The way I went out today does make me a bit happier but also sad at the same time because it’s actually the end of my career. I’m happy but it’s just so surreal."
WINNER - WOMEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 🏆' Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) July 7, 2023
Shabnim Ismail’s all-format excellence saw her reap 13 Women's T20 wickets at 23.15 and 13 ODI wickets at 13.30, scalps that managed to pull games over the line for women’s side. #CSAAwards2023 #SummerToCelebrate #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/J9GsjZV0PB
For Nortje, the accolade was a testament to the consistency he's shown in all formats to become a key figure in the Proteas attack. The paceman was nominated in all the major national categories and walked away with the one that mattered most.
WINNER - MEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 🏆' Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) July 7, 2023
Anrich Nortje was an all-format superstar, regardless of the conditions, the occasion, and the opposition#CSAAwards2023 #SummerToCelebrate #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/C2PvLZaSpz
Seamer Kagiso Rabada took home two awards, including Test Player of the Year and The Best Delivery, while captain Temba Bavuma overcame a rocky start to the season to be named the ODI Player of the Year.
Other big winners were women's Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, who scooped two awards after her sublime bowling propelled her to the world number two ranking in T20 internationals, and wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta was voted as the Fans' Player of the Year.
CSA Awards Winners List:
AWARD WINNERS
PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: NATIONAL
SA Women’s Player of the Year: Shabnim Ismail Women’s T20 International Player of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt Women’s Players’ Player of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba SA Men’s Player of the Year: Anrich Nortje Test Player of the Year: Kagiso Rabada ODI Player of the Year: Temba Bavuma T20 International Cricketer of the Year: Reeza Hendricks International Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Gerald Coetzee SA Men Players’ Player of the Year: David Miller SA Fans’ Player of the Year: Sinalo Jafta Best Delivery: Kagiso Rabada
PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: DOMESTIC
Division 1 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season: Beyers Swanepoel (Warriors) Division 2 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season: Rivaldo Moonsamy (Northern Cape Heat) Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season: Ryan Rickelton (Lions) Division 2 One-Day Cup Player of the Season: Joshua van Heerden (Eastern Cape Iinyathi) CSA T20 Challenge Player of the Season: Bamanye Xenxe (Boland Rocks) Division 1 Coach of the Year: Mandla Mashimbyi (Titans) Division 2 Coach of the Year: Mark Charlton (Northern Cape Heat) Domestic Players’ Player of the Season: Ryan Rickelton (Lions) Domestic Newcomer of the Season: Jordan Hermann (Warriors) SACA Most Valuable Player Award: Beyers Swanepoel (Warriors) Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award: Mondli Khumalo
PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: OPERATIONS
CSA Umpires’ Umpire of the Year: Adrian Holdstock CSA Umpire of the Year: Adrian Holdstock
This article first appeared on EWN : Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail win big at CSA Awards
More from Sport
Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener
South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday.Read More
Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game
Petersen, also called "Michael Jackson", played from the late 1970's to early 1990's and was renowned for his attacking prowess.Read More
[WATCH]: Oh NO!! Elite runner takes a wrong turn moments before the finish line
A wrong turn cost Senbere Teferi winning the race as she was about to scoop $10 000.Read More
Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend
Springboks play host to Australia for the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.Read More
Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success
Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C.Read More
'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS
This decision comes after the KZN club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic.Read More
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point'
The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup participation.Read More
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses
The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation.Read More
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA
The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses.Read More