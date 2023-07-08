Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Health & Fitness

Understanding Long COVID: One in 10 people could be affected

8 July 2023 11:22 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
World Health Organisation WHO
COVID--19
long COVID
coronavirus covid-19 vaccine

The WHO says there are more than 200 different symptoms of Long COVID.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.

COVID-19 test. Picture: Pixabay.com
COVID-19 test. Picture: Pixabay.com

The whole issue of COVID-19 and the SARS-Cov2 that causes it, took the medical-scientific community by surprise. We were learning as we were going because it was something that was happening for the first time.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines Long COVID as the "continuation or development of new symptoms 3 months after the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection, with these symptoms lasting for at least 2 months with no other explanation."

According to the WHO, 10-20% of people infected with COVID-19, could go on to suffer from Long COVID.

The world health body says there are more than 200 different symptoms of Long COVID that have been reported.

These include:

  • difficulty breathing

  • fatigue

  • headache

  • brain fog

  • memory loss

  • trouble concentrating

  • nerve dysfunction affecting heart rate

  • persistent loss of smell and/or taste

As of 5 July 2023, data from WHO's Coronavirus dashboard shows that globally there have been 767,726,861 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The death toll from the virus stands at 6,948,764.

Doctors must exclude any other possible causes before they can say that these symptoms that you are presenting with more than a month after you've had COVID are actually as a result of Long COVID. It's almost like a diagnosis of exclusion.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




