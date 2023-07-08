Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns
If you're a fan of beauty pageants, you'll know how easily invested you can get into a show, as you root for your favourite contestant to snatch the crown.
This year, fans of Miss South Africa are in for a treat because it's not just a one show affair - but a five-part TV series called Crown Chasers.
South Africans will be able to follow the journey of the aspiring beauty queens as they get put to the ultimate test and set out to prove they have the mettle to carry the prestigious crown.
For the first time in 23-years, the Miss South Africa pageant will be broadcast on SABC 3.
Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019 title holder Zozibini Tunzi joined Sara Jayne Makwala King to chat about her role as host and what the competition means to her.
It's about putting the Top 12 in real life situations and to experience things they would go through as Miss South Africa. We want to put them through their paces before we crown Miss South Africa. It's so fantastic that South Africans now get to be part of the process from the start.Zozibini Tunzi, Crown Chasers host
Apart from being host, who is better than Tunzi to mentor the contestants during the process.
Tunzi said she became shoulder to lean on and gave the women a sense of relief.
But there's always the constant debate about the place of beauty pageants in modern society.
Some have criticized it as being exploitative and furthering the objectivation of women, while others believe it's a form of empowerment.
She feels strongly that beauty pageants such as Miss SA still have relevance.
When I started my journey, I never looked at Miss SA as a beauty pageant but rather a leadership platform. If we look at the world today, there's not many spaces that allow women to thrive and lead. So I feel it does offer a space in giving women opportunities to get into their communities and do the work that needs to be done.Zozibini Tunzi, Crown Chasers host
In 2023, the Miss SA pageant introduced a number of fresh changes, aimed at furthering diversity and inclusivity.
Married women and women with children will now be able to enter for the first time in history.
The event will also allow women with tattoos and piercings.
This follows a decision in 2021 to allow transgender women to enter.
While some have criticized these changes, others believe it's necessary for the pageant to evolve.
When you think of Miss SA or Miss Universe, you describe them as a woman leader. Having a child or being married doesn't make you less of a person that can do those things. To open this to people who are married, have had children and those from the LGBTQI+ community widens the spectrum of all these women who have been locked out in the past. There's now conversations around young women who had teenage pregnancies and felt like their dreams were shattered. Now finally they're able to do what they've wanted to do and its just the most incredible thing.Zozibini Tunzi, Crown Chasers host
As Tunzi approaches the age of 30, she feels blessed to have achieved so much in her short life.
When I was younger, I could never pinpoint what exactly I wanted to do but I knew it was about impact and change. I wanted to be in the television space but I didn't know how to get there. For me those things were built in my by the books I read, given to me by my grandmother. These were grown up, adult books like Mandela and Steve Biko's biographies, which speaks about being change agents in the world. That pushed something inside of me.Zozibini Tunzi, Crown Chasers host
So I find myself right where I wished to be. I didn't know how I would get here. But some how, I happened to make it exactly where I want to be.Zozibini Tunzi, Crown Chasers host
Crown Chasers starts on SABC 3 on Sunday 9 July at 4pm. The final pageant takes place at Sun International’s SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday, August 13.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns
