Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay. 8 July 2023 1:15 PM
Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019. 8 July 2023 12:37 PM
SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters targeting would-be car buyers with online scams Online car auction scams are becoming more sophisticated. 8 July 2023 12:35 PM
View all Local
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to BRICS Political Party Forum. 7 July 2023 8:21 AM
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
View all Politics
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas' Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment. 7 July 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season. 7 July 2023 12:46 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all Business
Bob Marley biopic 'One Love' to hit the big screen in early 2024 The first trailer of the biopic that follows his career from his early days to becoming a Jamaican icon in the 1970s was released... 8 July 2023 11:26 AM
Is your perfectionism paralysing you? Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams. 8 July 2023 9:04 AM
[WATCH]: Oh NO!! Elite runner takes a wrong turn moments before the finish line A wrong turn cost Senbere Teferi winning the race as she was about to scoop $10 000. 7 July 2023 6:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail win big at CSA Awards Nortje and Ismail were named as South Africa’s Men's and Women's Player of the Year, respectively. 8 July 2023 11:14 AM
Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday. 7 July 2023 10:46 PM
Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game Petersen, also called "Michael Jackson", played from the late 1970's to early 1990's and was renowned for his attacking prowess. 7 July 2023 9:58 PM
View all Sport
Dineo Ranaka: 'I just got fired from Kaya FM' The media personality posted on Instagram on Saturday that she is no longer with the radio station. 8 July 2023 2:16 PM
Inside the magical world of puppets Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an i... 8 July 2023 10:26 AM
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education' If there was ever a case of determination, this is it. 7 July 2023 5:47 PM
View all Entertainment
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges' The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials. 7 July 2023 10:41 AM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all World
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters targeting would-be car buyers with online scams

8 July 2023 12:35 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
online scams
online car auction scams

Online car auction scams are becoming more sophisticated.

Gugs Mhlungu spoke to motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker [SKIP TO 18:28]

If you see your dream car selling at your dream price....it's probably a scam.

The public is being warned about fraudsters targeting would-be car buyers with online scams.

Tucker explains that someone will go to an auction house and take pictures of the actual vehicles on the floor of the particular auction house.

They will then create a website or they would post these photos onto Facebook Market Place or Gumtree.

The scammers would then price the vehicles at very low prices and then claim that the cars were bank repo vehicles and that the low prices were because the banks wanted to get rid of the vehicles.

© doucefleur/123rf.com
© doucefleur/123rf.com

When the client engages with the scammers, the scammers will produce invoices with that auction company's letterhead. They will even go as far as opening a separate bank account in the name of the auction house.

Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast

Tucker says most of the time people are so desperate to get the vehicle at this low cost, that the scammers then charge an additional fee to their unsuspecting victim to secure the vehicle for them at the auction house.

In most instances, the auction house is more expensive than walking into a car dealership and buying a vehicle. You have less protection buying a car from an auction than you do buying from a car dealership.

Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast

Tucker adds these scams have been around for a while, but that they are becoming more sophisticated.

The economic situation in the country, Tucker says, has made scammers become more desperate and even more daring.

It's always preying on the people that really have the least amount of money to lose.

Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




8 July 2023 12:35 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
online scams
online car auction scams

More from Local

SJ with Cape Town singer-songwriter Gia Mckay.

Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting

8 July 2023 1:15 PM

Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crown Chasers host Zozibini Tunzi in-studio on 702.

Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns

8 July 2023 12:37 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sara-Jayne with performing artist Craig Leo. 'Life & Times of Michael K' runs at the Baxter Theatre until 15 July.

Inside the magical world of puppets

8 July 2023 10:26 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an independent artist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Michal Jarmoluk/Pixabay.com

Some Joburg residents to face water shortages from 11 to 14 July

8 July 2023 9:46 AM

Rand Water is set to implement an infrastructure maintenance project that will disturb pumping capacity at the city's pumping stations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

Is your perfectionism paralysing you?

8 July 2023 9:04 AM

Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The shack where the suspected gas leak came from in Angelo Informal Settlement, Boksburg, on 6 July 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

'I saw people by the corner falling down': Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak

8 July 2023 8:28 AM

On Wednesday, a gas leak from a cylinder allegedly stolen from a company by zama zamas who were attempting to refine their illegally mined gold, killed 17 people, leaving several others hospitalised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Shopper pays for goods with LOTS of coins

7 July 2023 6:43 PM

There is no dull moment in a country like South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The shack where the suspected nitrate oxide leak came from (gas canister pictured) in Angelo informal settlement, Boksburg, on 6 July 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Boksburg gas leak: Cylinder was stolen from local firm, says zama zama

7 July 2023 6:42 PM

Seventeen people were killed in the area on Wednesday following a toxic gas leak. The gas leaked from a cylinder that was being drained by a group of zama zamas, who wanted to cut it open and use it during the illegal refining of gold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education'

7 July 2023 5:47 PM

If there was ever a case of determination, this is it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mining. Picture: pixabay.com

Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas'

7 July 2023 5:24 PM

Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters targeting would-be car buyers with online scams

Local

'I saw people by the corner falling down': Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak

Local

Bob Marley biopic 'One Love' to hit the big screen in early 2024

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

KZN scholar transport budget cut likely to have adverse outcome: Equal Education

8 July 2023 3:41 PM

Eskom welcomes court decision on Emfuleni municipality debt settlement

8 July 2023 12:26 PM

Some Joburg residents to face water shortages from 11 to 14 July

8 July 2023 11:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA