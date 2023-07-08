Dineo Ranaka: 'I just got fired from Kaya FM'
Media personality, Dineo Ranaka, posted on social media on Saturday that she had been fired from Kaya FM.
In the post, she pleads with her followers not to feel sorry for her.
Ranaka described the recent developments as an interesting season in her life.
According to a Sunday World article, an e-mail was sent to staff members informing them that Ranaka is no longer part of the Kaya family.
The article went on to say that her looming departure from the commercial station had been on the horizon since her social media meltdown.
Ranaka has been in the news lately regarding her transparency about her mental health struggles.
In May, she said she was trying her best to keep her head above water as she battles suicidal thoughts.
She was reportedly admitted to a mental health facility in Pretoria after her concerning posts.
RELATED: SA rallies behind Dineo Ranaka after suicidal social posts: 'I'm trying my best'
RELATED: Dineo Ranaka admitted to mental health facility: “She is fighting”
The news of Renaka and Kaya FM reportedly parting ways was one of the trending topics on social media on Saturday.
Sol Phenduka after finding that Dineo is gone' ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) July 8, 2023
He won’t be sent to buy food at McDonald’s at Kora past 4 in the morning
He won’t raise his hand so he can speak 30 seconds and do traffic pic.twitter.com/7M0Luzcfjf
So because Dineo Ranaka suffering from Depression,she essentially suppose to lock herself up in the house and not seen in the streets or visit another country 🤔 She took leave becos she is sick and deserves a break her been fired at Kaya Fm is unfair She needs support and love pic.twitter.com/FCmLDzZRmX' IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) July 8, 2023
Dineo said she is sick… The station wrote and entire media statement wishing her love and light' ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) July 8, 2023
She went to New York and took pictures 😭😭😭
She got herself fired … 😭
Dineo Ranaka should not play victim because she got herself fired. How can you be seen galavanting the streets of New York while on sick leave. pic.twitter.com/O0zl2PKT07' Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) July 8, 2023
Dineo Ranaka is/was not physically sick! Mental health conditions is not FLU where one takes antibiotics and gets better. Healing is found in the smallest things when it comes to mental health, traveling to NY could have been a healing journey for D.R' Hlonz💜YourFave (@HloniMosana) July 8, 2023
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CqSP6WPsX1f/
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Harry Styles hit in the face with a random object during Vienna concert
Harry Styles was hit in the face by a thrown object from an audience member during a live performance in Vienna over the weekend.Read More
Don't hit me baby one more time...Britney Spears smacked in the face by security
Britney Spears tried to 'congratulate' Victor Wembanyama on his NBA success when she was allegedly struck by his bodyguard.Read More
Jonah Hill's ex exposes his 'boundaries' disguised as alleged 'emotional abuse'
In a series of Instagram stories, Sarah Brady shared what she claims to be texts between her and Hill, exposing his 'abuse.'Read More
Ricky Martin and husband split after 6 years of marriage to live la vida single
Ricky Martin divorces husband Jwan Yosef after 6 years of marriage and files for joint custody of two kids, Lucia and Renn.Read More
'Here’s to being free': Dineo Ranaka joins the Podcast & Chill Network
The media personality's show 'Dineo On Sex and Stuff' premiers on Tuesday at 3pm.Read More
Local thriller 'Fatal Seduction' leaves viewers divided
Described as steamy and suspenseful, the seven-episode thriller stars Kgomotso Christopher, Nat Ramabulana and Thapelo Mokoena.Read More
Kalawa Jazmee docuseries coming to TV screens in August
The four-part series will take viewers back in time, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the record label that took South Africa into its golden era of music.Read More
Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting
Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay.Read More
Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019.Read More