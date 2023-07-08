Dineo Ranaka: 'I just got fired from Kaya FM'





Media personality, Dineo Ranaka, posted on social media on Saturday that she had been fired from Kaya FM.

In the post, she pleads with her followers not to feel sorry for her.

Ranaka described the recent developments as an interesting season in her life.

According to a Sunday World article, an e-mail was sent to staff members informing them that Ranaka is no longer part of the Kaya family.

The article went on to say that her looming departure from the commercial station had been on the horizon since her social media meltdown.

Ranaka has been in the news lately regarding her transparency about her mental health struggles.

In May, she said she was trying her best to keep her head above water as she battles suicidal thoughts.

She was reportedly admitted to a mental health facility in Pretoria after her concerning posts.

The news of Renaka and Kaya FM reportedly parting ways was one of the trending topics on social media on Saturday.

Sol Phenduka after finding that Dineo is gone



He won’t be sent to buy food at McDonald’s at Kora past 4 in the morning



He won’t raise his hand so he can speak 30 seconds and do traffic pic.twitter.com/7M0Luzcfjf ' ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) July 8, 2023

So because Dineo Ranaka suffering from Depression,she essentially suppose to lock herself up in the house and not seen in the streets or visit another country 🤔 She took leave becos she is sick and deserves a break her been fired at Kaya Fm is unfair She needs support and love pic.twitter.com/FCmLDzZRmX ' IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) July 8, 2023

Dineo said she is sick… The station wrote and entire media statement wishing her love and light



She went to New York and took pictures 😭😭😭



She got herself fired … 😭 ' ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) July 8, 2023

Dineo Ranaka should not play victim because she got herself fired. How can you be seen galavanting the streets of New York while on sick leave. pic.twitter.com/O0zl2PKT07 ' Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) July 8, 2023