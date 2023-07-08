Kalawa Jazmee docuseries coming to TV screens in August
It's the record label that was a major force in popularising Kwaito music in South Africa.
Kalawa Jazmee Records has been around since the 1990s and has produced a number of hits that have formed part of the country's pop culture scene.
Now, a new docuseries, 'Kalawa Jazmee Story' will take viewers back in time, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the record label that took South Africa into its golden era of music.
"After a fierce rivalry in South African music history, how did two warring sworn enemies become one label? The story of Kalawa Jazmee will explore the rivalry between two of South Africa's most iconic music labels: Kalawa and Jazmee." reads a statement by Mzansi Magic.
The statement went on to say: "A powerful merger between Kalawa, formed by Christos, Don Laka, Sebitlo, and Oskido, and Jazmee; created by Jakarumba, Eugene (both members of the Kwaito group Trompies), Mojalefa, Sibiki and Mofokeng – created Kalawa Jazmee Records, a label that would take South Africa into its golden era of music."
The record label has been home to legendary artists and groups, namely, Boom Shaka, Mafikizolo, B.O.P, Bongo Muffin, Zonke, Dj Zinhle, Black Motion, BigNuz, Busiswa and many more.
The four-part docuseries is scheduled to air on 13 August on Mzansi Magic.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CuWubfrKkR6/
More from Entertainment
Dineo Ranaka: 'I just got fired from Kaya FM'
The media personality posted on Instagram on Saturday that she is no longer with the radio station.Read More
Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting
Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay.Read More
Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019.Read More
Inside the magical world of puppets
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an independent artist.Read More
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education'
If there was ever a case of determination, this is it.Read More
Pop star and voice of 'Mulan' CoCo Lee dies after suicide attempt
The singer's family reports that she's lived with depression for years as they announced her death on Instagram on Thursday.Read More
The internet is in disbelief over Jennifer Garner's 'twin'
Photos of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s oldest daughter has the internet screaming over her uncanny resemblance to her mom.Read More
[WATCH] David Kau’s kids react in amused horror to his reveal on Masked Singer
ICYMI David Kau was unmasked as the Hippo on the latest episode of Masked Singer SA.Read More
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience
The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series.Read More