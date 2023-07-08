Kalawa Jazmee docuseries coming to TV screens in August





It's the record label that was a major force in popularising Kwaito music in South Africa.

Kalawa Jazmee Records has been around since the 1990s and has produced a number of hits that have formed part of the country's pop culture scene.

Now, a new docuseries, 'Kalawa Jazmee Story' will take viewers back in time, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the record label that took South Africa into its golden era of music.

"After a fierce rivalry in South African music history, how did two warring sworn enemies become one label? The story of Kalawa Jazmee will explore the rivalry between two of South Africa's most iconic music labels: Kalawa and Jazmee." reads a statement by Mzansi Magic.

The statement went on to say: "A powerful merger between Kalawa, formed by Christos, Don Laka, Sebitlo, and Oskido, and Jazmee; created by Jakarumba, Eugene (both members of the Kwaito group Trompies), Mojalefa, Sibiki and Mofokeng – created Kalawa Jazmee Records, a label that would take South Africa into its golden era of music."

The record label has been home to legendary artists and groups, namely, Boom Shaka, Mafikizolo, B.O.P, Bongo Muffin, Zonke, Dj Zinhle, Black Motion, BigNuz, Busiswa and many more.

The four-part docuseries is scheduled to air on 13 August on Mzansi Magic.