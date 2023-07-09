Van Reenen's Pass closed after 6 trucks set alight
JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession said the road is temporarily closed at Van Reenen’s Pass.
This after six trucks were set alight in the early hours of Sunday morning.
At around 1 am, arsonists torched the trucks and then fled the scene.
Firefighting teams managed to douse the flames and police have secured the area.
Clean-up operations are underway.
However, traffic heading north to Johannesburg is being stopped at Tugela Plaza, while southbound traffic is heavily backed up at the top of Van Reenen's Pass.
The N3 Toll Concession has advised motorists to delay their trips until the route is open again.
"Law enforcement and emergency services are all on scene and are working to reopen the road to traffic as soon as it is safe to do so," said operations manager Thania Dhoogra.
07h26 09/07 #N3VehicleFireUpdate: N3 6X 53.4 N #N3JoburgBound along #VanReenenPass. Recovery and clean up still in progress. The entire road remains obstructed. Please delay travel to the area. 00976 (04) pic.twitter.com/SOG65CnPRu' N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) July 9, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Van Reenen's Pass closed after 6 trucks set alight
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121406216_blaze-fire-flame-texture-background-.html?vti=o8wp1ig8kn87zntssh-1-4
