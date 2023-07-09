Van Reenen's Pass closed after 6 trucks set alight

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
KZN police investigating after 6 trucks torched on Van Reenen's Pass Police said a group of armed men stopped six trucks near Van Reenen's Pass, forced them out of their vehicles, and then set the tr... 9 July 2023 9:33 AM
Five kid-friendly restaurants to try during the school holidays Sara-Jayne chats about some kid-friendly restaurants with Paige Errera from Dineplan. 9 July 2023 9:22 AM
Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay. 8 July 2023 1:15 PM
View all Local
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to BRICS Political Party Forum. 7 July 2023 8:21 AM
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
View all Politics
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas' Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment. 7 July 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season. 7 July 2023 12:46 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all Business
Bob Marley biopic 'One Love' to hit the big screen in early 2024 The first trailer of the biopic that follows his career from his early days to becoming a Jamaican icon in the 1970s was released... 8 July 2023 11:26 AM
Is your perfectionism paralysing you? Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams. 8 July 2023 9:04 AM
[WATCH]: Oh NO!! Elite runner takes a wrong turn moments before the finish line A wrong turn cost Senbere Teferi winning the race as she was about to scoop $10 000. 7 July 2023 6:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail win big at CSA Awards Nortje and Ismail were named as South Africa’s Men's and Women's Player of the Year, respectively. 8 July 2023 11:14 AM
Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday. 7 July 2023 10:46 PM
Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game Petersen, also called "Michael Jackson", played from the late 1970's to early 1990's and was renowned for his attacking prowess. 7 July 2023 9:58 PM
View all Sport
Dineo Ranaka: 'I just got fired from Kaya FM' The media personality posted on Instagram on Saturday that she is no longer with the radio station. 8 July 2023 2:16 PM
Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019. 8 July 2023 12:37 PM
Inside the magical world of puppets Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an i... 8 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges' The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials. 7 July 2023 10:41 AM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all World
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Van Reenen's Pass closed after 6 trucks set alight

9 July 2023 8:33 AM
by Juliet Newell
Tags:
Trucks arson
N3 near Van Reenen's pass

The six trucks were torched in the early hours of Sunday morning, firefighters managed to douse the flames and clean-up operations are underway.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession said the road is temporarily closed at Van Reenen’s Pass.

This after six trucks were set alight in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 1 am, arsonists torched the trucks and then fled the scene.

Firefighting teams managed to douse the flames and police have secured the area.

Clean-up operations are underway.

However, traffic heading north to Johannesburg is being stopped at Tugela Plaza, while southbound traffic is heavily backed up at the top of Van Reenen's Pass.

The N3 Toll Concession has advised motorists to delay their trips until the route is open again.

"Law enforcement and emergency services are all on scene and are working to reopen the road to traffic as soon as it is safe to do so," said operations manager Thania Dhoogra.


This article first appeared on EWN : Van Reenen's Pass closed after 6 trucks set alight




9 July 2023 8:33 AM
by Juliet Newell
Tags:
Trucks arson
N3 near Van Reenen's pass

More from Local

Six trucks were set alight on Van Reenen's Pass in the early hours of 9 July 2023. Picture: Supplied

KZN police investigating after 6 trucks torched on Van Reenen's Pass

9 July 2023 9:33 AM

Police said a group of armed men stopped six trucks near Van Reenen's Pass, forced them out of their vehicles, and then set the trucks alight, before fleeing the scene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: pexels.com

Five kid-friendly restaurants to try during the school holidays

9 July 2023 9:22 AM

Sara-Jayne chats about some kid-friendly restaurants with Paige Errera from Dineplan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SJ with Cape Town singer-songwriter Gia Mckay.

Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting

8 July 2023 1:15 PM

Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crown Chasers host Zozibini Tunzi in-studio on 702.

Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns

8 July 2023 12:37 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters targeting would-be car buyers with online scams

8 July 2023 12:35 PM

Online car auction scams are becoming more sophisticated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sara-Jayne with performing artist Craig Leo. 'Life & Times of Michael K' runs at the Baxter Theatre until 15 July.

Inside the magical world of puppets

8 July 2023 10:26 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an independent artist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Michal Jarmoluk/Pixabay.com

Some Joburg residents to face water shortages from 11 to 14 July

8 July 2023 9:46 AM

Rand Water is set to implement an infrastructure maintenance project that will disturb pumping capacity at the city's pumping stations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

Is your perfectionism paralysing you?

8 July 2023 9:04 AM

Could your perfectionism be killing you? Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to psychiatrist Dr Ronel Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The shack where the suspected gas leak came from in Angelo Informal Settlement, Boksburg, on 6 July 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

'I saw people by the corner falling down': Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak

8 July 2023 8:28 AM

On Wednesday, a gas leak from a cylinder allegedly stolen from a company by zama zamas who were attempting to refine their illegally mined gold, killed 17 people, leaving several others hospitalised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Shopper pays for goods with LOTS of coins

7 July 2023 6:43 PM

There is no dull moment in a country like South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Van Reenen's Pass closed after 6 trucks set alight

Local

Springboks outclass Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener

Sport

Kalawa Jazmee docuseries coming to TV screens in August

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

SA will survive winter without 'worst-case load shedding scenario' - Ramokgopa

9 July 2023 12:32 PM

Freezing conditions into Monday, cautions the SA Weather Service

9 July 2023 12:04 PM

KZN police investigating after 6 trucks torched on Van Reenen's Pass

9 July 2023 11:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA