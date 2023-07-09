Five kid-friendly restaurants to try during the school holidays
As parents, it can be a headache trying to keep your children entertained during the chilly, wet weather while stuck in doors.
And if you're a parent at home, there's still many days left before the kids return to school on the 18th of July.
If you’re looking for kid-friendly restaurants to hide from the rain and cold - the restaurant reservation platform, Dineplan may be able to help you out.
The list aims to assist parents and caregivers to keep their children entertained and stimulated in a family friendly restaurant setting.
For the school holidays, Dineplan focused on several criteria: activities for children and the whole family, must be suitable for winter weather and must have a good food menu for adults.
Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to Paige Errera from Dineplan.
To get creative, we listed Clay Cafe, which has branches in Bree Street, Hout Bay and Paarl. You make a pottery piece, you paint it and make something unique to take home. They have a great kids menu and lovely food for adults. There's also a great outdoor area. There's also Nederburg which offers cupcake decorating workshops and cookie and milk pairing. When its raining, they offer picnics out on the stoep for the kids.Paige Errera, Dineplan growth marketing manager
If you want to get active, Spier Estate in Stellenbosch is a nice escape from the city. They offer grape juice tasting and the Eagle Encounter Centre. If you're a lover of craft beer, then visit Aegir Project Taproom, a family-friendly restaurant in Noordhoek. It's got a great jungle gym for the kids and is close to the beach,Paige Errera, Dineplan growth marketing manager
Hazendal in the winelands has Wonderdal, an immersive and interactive edutainment centre that combines learning and play. It's suitable for kids aged 5 to 13 and combines the world of science and nature.Paige Errera, Dineplan growth marketing manager
For more kid-friendly restaurants, visit Dineplan's page here.
Scroll up for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Five kid-friendly restaurants to try during the school holidays
