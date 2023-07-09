



JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have begun investigations into the arson incident that happened on the N3 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said a group of armed men stopped six trucks near Van Reenen's Pass, forced them out of their vehicles, and then set the trucks alight.

The armed men then fled the scene.

READ: Van Reenen's Pass closed after 6 trucks set alight

No one was injured in the attack, but the pass has been closed to traffic in both directions between Johannesburg and KZN as clean-up operations continue.

“At this stage, the motive of the attack is unknown. Van Reenen detectives are investigating a case of malicious damage to property. A large police deployment including public order policing unit is still monitoring the situation,” said the police's Jay Naicker.

08h47 09/07 #N3VehicleFireUpdate: N3 6X 53.4 N #N3JoburgBound along #VanReenenPass. Recovery and clean up still in progress. The entire road remains obstructed. Please delay travel to the area. 00976 (04) pic.twitter.com/Lt79d8WUDV ' N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) July 9, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : KZN police investigating after 6 trucks torched on Van Reenen's Pass