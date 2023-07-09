'How magic mushrooms saved my life'





Psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, has been legalised along with MDMA in Australia. Picture: Laúra E. Lauterbach / Flickr

It’s just over a week since Australia became the first country in the world to classify psychedelics as medicines at a national level.

The use of psychedelics to assist with therapy sessions was approved by the country’s traditionally conservative medicines regulator earlier this year.

It means psilocybin, found in magic mushrooms, can be used for treatment-resistant depression and MDMA, known as ecstasy in tablet form, which will be allowed to be used to treat those with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

But while many experts and patients are hailing it as a landmark move, some major health organisations have also urged caution.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Marjane Beaugois who says psilocybin helped her treat depression.

Beaugois was diagnosed with severe depression in 2017 after the death of her mother and grandmother.

Despite the depression persisting for eight months, she was reluctant to take anti-depressants.

But when conventional psychotherapy didn't work, she asked her doctor to prescribe anti-depressants, which she said made her suffering "worse".

I started planning how I could take my own life. I started making plans for my daughter to be looked after by her father. But I realized I have enough sanity at that time to say 'that's enough'. Marjane Beaugois, activist for psychedelic therapy

During a trip to Amsterdam in 2018, Beaugois attempted psychedelic therapy with mushrooms.

The therapists made the medicine into a tea and an hour later, it took effect.

I started feeling nauseous and my vision became disturbed. I started seeing things and my state of mind changed. I started seeing kaleidoscopes. The whole trip lasted for four hours but it came in waves. Marjane Beaugois, activist for psychedelic therapy

It was beautiful imagery...it started with very vivid colours. Everything came to life and the musical notes just started talking to me. It's unimaginable...I'd never had anything that altered my mind. The most beautiful experience was the second and third wave when I started feeling wrapped in unconditional love from the universe and felt a connection with everything. I felt a connection with past people, with philosophers and unborn babies. What I took from this experience was that I was loved and I was in love. Marjane Beaugois, activist for psychedelic therapy

The very next day I saw a change...from the rot of that depression I could see the light. I saw clarity...there is an end to this pain. Everyday I could see myself becoming stronger and doing things again. Slowly I was gaining my strength back. Marjane Beaugois, activist for psychedelic therapy

Mind Medicine Australia executive officer Scott Edwards, the organisation which applied for the rescheduling to classify psychedelics as medicines, said the therapy is being strictly regulated.

A psychiatrist that's undergone specialist training in psychedelic therapy must put in an application with an ethics board that approves research applications.

If that ethics committee is happy, then a permit will be approved for the psychiatrist to prescribe and deliver treatments.

With both psilocybin and MDMA-assisted therapy, it's generally two or three dosing sessions over the course of a few months.

The protocols put forward will need to be evidence based. There's preparatory psychotherapy sessions before hand where the therapeutic relationship is established and psycho education is given to the patient. Then there's a dosing session with two trained professionals at all times. They'll spend six to eight hours with them. There's a course of additional psychotherapy afterwards for the process of integration. They will process the experience and the therapist will talk through it to make positive changes in their lives. Scott Edwards ,Mind Medicine Australia executive officer

