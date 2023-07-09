Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Mashatile says there's a conspiracy to remove him from office by August

9 July 2023 11:01 AM
by Tamika Gounden
Tags:
Paul Mashatile
conspiracy theory
plot to oust

He told the City Press he's still trying to investigate the motives of those who did not want to see him occupying the second highest office in the land.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that he thinks there is a conspiracy to remove him from office by August.

He told the City Press he's still trying to investigate the motives of those who did not want to see him occupying the second highest office in the land.

Mashatile has suggested these are the same people who tried to block his campaign to become the deputy president of the African National Congress (ANC) last year.

He said he believes there is still an active plan to oust him from his position, telling the newspaper he's seen circulating messages with a deadline for him to be removed by August.

Mashatile - who's served government in various capacities over the past 30 years insists he's not been linked to any corruption.

He even defended his personal relationship with businessmen Edwin Sodi and Ndahve Mareda - who both have various contracts with the state.

Last week, his VIP protection unit was caught on video assaulting civilians, and Mashatile replied, condemning his own team's behaviour.

ALSO READ:


This article first appeared on EWN : Mashatile says there's a conspiracy to remove him from office by August




