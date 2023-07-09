Local thriller 'Fatal Seduction' leaves viewers divided





A new South African thriller has been trending on social media.

'Fatal Seduction', currently on Netflix, has left viewers divided.

Some social media users said that there is nothing original about this storyline, while others have had nothing but praise.

Watch the trailer below:

The thriller is a local adaptation of the Mexican telenovela, 'Dark Desire'.

According to the synopsis, 'Fatal Seduction' is about a married professor who is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her.

Described as steamy and suspenseful, the seven-episode thriller stars Kgomotso Christopher, Nat Ramabulana and Thapelo Mokoena.

'Fatal Seduction' is available on Netflix and comes with an age restriction of 16.

Interesting storyline but I feel like the porn was so unnecessary #FatalSeduction ' Mbhaz (@Mbavhie_Mbaz) July 9, 2023

Im struggling to pay attention & follow this show #FatalSeduction ' Aluta (@Cue_Aluta) July 9, 2023

It’s definitely not for the weak 😂😂😂😂😂 #FatalSeduction ' Tambo okaDumiso (@OkadumisoTambo) July 9, 2023

This storyline is replica of Dark Desire on Netflix. Nandi being a lecturer, her daughter being queer, an uncle that works at the morgue and her father being a judge. The list is endless but surely the producers could've have been more creative?!#FatalSeduction ' iGuzu eL'phuma eKhasini🤰🏾😍 (@Neightar) July 9, 2023

Twitter people bona !! Today they are production experts 🙄😂🤣you guys really think both series would be on Netflix and copying woukd happen? It's probably a remake. Also the remake was the one hey 👏🏽👌🔥#FatalSeduction ' Thuletu Sikhakhane-Mosupye (@LethuKaMama) July 9, 2023