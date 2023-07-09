Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Local thriller 'Fatal Seduction' leaves viewers divided

9 July 2023 11:24 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Netflix
'Fatal Seduction'

Described as steamy and suspenseful, the seven-episode thriller stars Kgomotso Christopher, Nat Ramabulana and Thapelo Mokoena.

A new South African thriller has been trending on social media.

'Fatal Seduction', currently on Netflix, has left viewers divided.

Some social media users said that there is nothing original about this storyline, while others have had nothing but praise.

Watch the trailer below:

The thriller is a local adaptation of the Mexican telenovela, 'Dark Desire'.

According to the synopsis, 'Fatal Seduction' is about a married professor who is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her.

Described as steamy and suspenseful, the seven-episode thriller stars Kgomotso Christopher, Nat Ramabulana and Thapelo Mokoena.

'Fatal Seduction' is available on Netflix and comes with an age restriction of 16.




