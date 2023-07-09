Local thriller 'Fatal Seduction' leaves viewers divided
A new South African thriller has been trending on social media.
'Fatal Seduction', currently on Netflix, has left viewers divided.
Some social media users said that there is nothing original about this storyline, while others have had nothing but praise.
Watch the trailer below:
The thriller is a local adaptation of the Mexican telenovela, 'Dark Desire'.
According to the synopsis, 'Fatal Seduction' is about a married professor who is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her.
Described as steamy and suspenseful, the seven-episode thriller stars Kgomotso Christopher, Nat Ramabulana and Thapelo Mokoena.
'Fatal Seduction' is available on Netflix and comes with an age restriction of 16.
Interesting storyline but I feel like the porn was so unnecessary #FatalSeduction' Mbhaz (@Mbavhie_Mbaz) July 9, 2023
Im struggling to pay attention & follow this show #FatalSeduction' Aluta (@Cue_Aluta) July 9, 2023
It’s definitely not for the weak 😂😂😂😂😂 #FatalSeduction' Tambo okaDumiso (@OkadumisoTambo) July 9, 2023
This storyline is replica of Dark Desire on Netflix. Nandi being a lecturer, her daughter being queer, an uncle that works at the morgue and her father being a judge. The list is endless but surely the producers could've have been more creative?!#FatalSeduction' iGuzu eL'phuma eKhasini🤰🏾😍 (@Neightar) July 9, 2023
Twitter people bona !! Today they are production experts 🙄😂🤣you guys really think both series would be on Netflix and copying woukd happen? It's probably a remake. Also the remake was the one hey 👏🏽👌🔥#FatalSeduction' Thuletu Sikhakhane-Mosupye (@LethuKaMama) July 9, 2023
One thing about Netflix, they'll capitalize on "sex sells" 🙄🙄#FatalSeduction' Les Nubia❤️ (@Rejoice_Kay) July 8, 2023
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CuBs5DONlHh/
More from Entertainment
'Here’s to being free': Dineo Ranaka joins the Podcast & Chill Network
The media personality's show 'Dineo On Sex and Stuff' premiers on Tuesday at 3pm.Read More
Kalawa Jazmee docuseries coming to TV screens in August
The four-part series will take viewers back in time, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the record label that took South Africa into its golden era of music.Read More
Dineo Ranaka: 'I just got fired from Kaya FM'
The media personality posted on Instagram on Saturday that she is no longer with the radio station.Read More
Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting
Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay.Read More
Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019.Read More
Inside the magical world of puppets
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an independent artist.Read More
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education'
If there was ever a case of determination, this is it.Read More
Pop star and voice of 'Mulan' CoCo Lee dies after suicide attempt
The singer's family reports that she's lived with depression for years as they announced her death on Instagram on Thursday.Read More
The internet is in disbelief over Jennifer Garner's 'twin'
Photos of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s oldest daughter has the internet screaming over her uncanny resemblance to her mom.Read More