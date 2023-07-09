Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Help a 16 year old MMA champ fight in Abu Dhabi Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Umar Edwards from Athlone who’s trying to get to the Youth Mixed Martial Arts World Champs in th... 9 July 2023 1:18 PM
'How magic mushrooms saved my life' Sara-Jayne speaks to psychedelic therapy advocate Marjane Beaujois and Scott Edwards, executive officer of Mind Medicine Australia... 9 July 2023 11:13 AM
SA will survive winter without 'worst-case load shedding scenario' - Ramokgopa The Electricity Minister gave an update on how the ANC plans to end load shedding on the sidelines of the ANC NEC meeting on Satur... 9 July 2023 10:32 AM
View all Local
Mashatile says there's a conspiracy to remove him from office by August He told the City Press he’s still trying to investigate the motives of those who did not want to see him occupying the second high... 9 July 2023 11:01 AM
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to BRICS Political Party Forum. 7 July 2023 8:21 AM
View all Politics
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas' Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment. 7 July 2023 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season. 7 July 2023 12:46 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all Business
'How magic mushrooms saved my life' Sara-Jayne speaks to psychedelic therapy advocate Marjane Beaujois and Scott Edwards, executive officer of Mind Medicine Australia... 9 July 2023 11:13 AM
Five kid-friendly restaurants to try during the school holidays Sara-Jayne chats about some kid-friendly restaurants with Paige Errera from Dineplan. 9 July 2023 9:22 AM
Is the use of technology empowering a child’s focus or is it a distraction? "The world of technology is built to grab our attention." 9 July 2023 8:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks outclass Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener The Springboks kept their unbeaten record against Australia, coming away with a 43-12 victory in Pretoria on Saturday. 8 July 2023 8:33 PM
Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail win big at CSA Awards Nortje and Ismail were named as South Africa’s Men's and Women's Player of the Year, respectively. 8 July 2023 11:14 AM
Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday. 7 July 2023 10:46 PM
View all Sport
Dineo Ranaka: 'I just got fired from Kaya FM' The media personality posted on Instagram on Saturday that she is no longer with the radio station. 8 July 2023 2:16 PM
Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay. 8 July 2023 1:15 PM
Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019. 8 July 2023 12:37 PM
View all Entertainment
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges' The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials. 7 July 2023 10:41 AM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all World
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Help a 16 year old MMA champ fight in Abu Dhabi

9 July 2023 1:18 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Teenager
Mixed martial arts
World Championships

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Umar Edwards from Athlone who’s trying to get to the Youth Mixed Martial Arts World Champs in the United Arab Emirates.
16 year old mixed martial arts champ Umar Edwards with Sara-Jayne. Photo: Cape Talk
16 year old mixed martial arts champ Umar Edwards with Sara-Jayne. Photo: Cape Talk

A 16 year old Cape Town mixed martial arts fighter is hoping to step into a cage in the United Arab Emirates, but needs your help to there.

Umar Edwards from Athlone is determined to showcase his skills at the IMMAF’s Youth Mixed Martial Arts World Championships taking place in August.

The passionate and energetic pupil, who attends Pinelands High school, has initiated a funding campaign on Back a Buddy.

Edwards started at his club Fighters Inc in 2020 and since then, has risen up the ranks.

He's played rugby from a young age and credits wrestling with his brother as the reason for his love of combat sports.

But it was a brawl during a rugby match that set off his journey in MMA.

My father told me to rather direct it into a positive way and do MMA. Ever since then I've been grinding and perfecting my craft. Ever since I start MMA my marks improved and my relationship with my family is better. I've really improved as a person.

Umar Edwards, Mixed Martial Arts fighter

Mixed martial arts incorporates techniques from boxing, wrestling, judo, jujitsu, karate, Muay Thai and other disciplines.

There are different rules for different categories.

In the under 17 category, there are three rounds of two minutes and fighters are not allowed to hit each other in the face.

Edwards has excelled in several MMA competitions across the country.

After three to five months after joining Fighters Inc, I qualified for the Western Cape province trials. I went to the nationals in 2021 where I won silver. In the finals, I went up against a guy with way more experience and got caught in a choke. In 2022, I was unlucky and got silver again.

Umar Edwards, Mixed Martial Arts fighter

In 2023, I fought three fights. In the second fight, I dominated but hurt my leg. In the finals I ended up losing to a guy I beat twice before. I also won my first jujitsu competition this year.

Umar Edwards, Mixed Martial Arts fighter

Edwards said he's focused on his goals and his growth in the sport.

It's about having the discipline to train everyday. I also think about my opponents and what they're doing.

Umar Edwards, Mixed Martial Arts fighter

Edwards' Back-a-Buddy campaign aims to fund his flights, accommodation, to enter the competition and to purchase his kit.

Athletes in the sport currently receive no funding from government and Edwards relies mostly on his father.

To support the initiative, visit here.

Scroll up for the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Help a 16 year old MMA champ fight in Abu Dhabi




9 July 2023 1:18 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Teenager
Mixed martial arts
World Championships

More from Local

Psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, has been legalised along with MDMA in Australia. Picture: Laúra E. Lauterbach / Flickr

'How magic mushrooms saved my life'

9 July 2023 11:13 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to psychedelic therapy advocate Marjane Beaujois and Scott Edwards, executive officer of Mind Medicine Australia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Electricity Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa receiving a status report of the return of four units at Kusile Power Station on 22 May 2023. Picture: Twitter/Kgosientsho_R

SA will survive winter without 'worst-case load shedding scenario' - Ramokgopa

9 July 2023 10:32 AM

The Electricity Minister gave an update on how the ANC plans to end load shedding on the sidelines of the ANC NEC meeting on Saturday, commending Eskom for surpassing performance expectations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Six trucks were set alight on Van Reenen's Pass in the early hours of 9 July 2023. Picture: Supplied

KZN police investigating after 6 trucks torched on Van Reenen's Pass

9 July 2023 9:33 AM

Police said a group of armed men stopped six trucks near Van Reenen's Pass, forced them out of their vehicles, and then set the trucks alight, before fleeing the scene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: pexels.com

Five kid-friendly restaurants to try during the school holidays

9 July 2023 9:22 AM

Sara-Jayne chats about some kid-friendly restaurants with Paige Errera from Dineplan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stock image of a fire. Picture: somchai999/123rf.com

Van Reenen's Pass closed after 6 trucks set alight

9 July 2023 8:33 AM

The six trucks were torched in the early hours of Sunday morning, firefighters managed to douse the flames and clean-up operations are underway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SJ with Cape Town singer-songwriter Gia Mckay.

Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting

8 July 2023 1:15 PM

Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crown Chasers host Zozibini Tunzi in-studio on 702.

Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns

8 July 2023 12:37 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters targeting would-be car buyers with online scams

8 July 2023 12:35 PM

Online car auction scams are becoming more sophisticated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sara-Jayne with performing artist Craig Leo. 'Life & Times of Michael K' runs at the Baxter Theatre until 15 July.

Inside the magical world of puppets

8 July 2023 10:26 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an independent artist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Michal Jarmoluk/Pixabay.com

Some Joburg residents to face water shortages from 11 to 14 July

8 July 2023 9:46 AM

Rand Water is set to implement an infrastructure maintenance project that will disturb pumping capacity at the city's pumping stations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA will survive winter without 'worst-case load shedding scenario' - Ramokgopa

Local

KZN police investigating after 6 trucks torched on Van Reenen's Pass

Local

Mashatile says there's a conspiracy to remove him from office by August

Politics

EWN Highlights

ANC NEC concerned with municipalities' poor response to natural disasters

9 July 2023 4:29 PM

DCS charges Rosemary Ndlovu after being caught with cellphone in prison

9 July 2023 3:58 PM

Vodacom's Cape Town headquarters catch fire

9 July 2023 3:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA