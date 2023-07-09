'Here’s to being free': Dineo Ranaka joins the Podcast & Chill Network
On Sunday, media personality Dineo Ranaka posted on social media that she will be joining the Podcast & Chill Network.
Her post comes one day after she announced that she was fired by Kaya FM.
RELATED: Dineo Ranaka: 'I just got fired from Kaya FM'
Ranaka's show is called 'Dineo On Sex and Stuff' and will premiere on Tuesday at 3pm.
"There's something very peculiar about my life during this dark season, my hormones are raging. Hence, I want to have these sorts of conversations," she said in a video clip about the new show.
"It’s all going to be an enjoyable journey of self-discovery. Researching mental health matters through conversations about sexual health and pleasure. From where I’m sitting, life looks like a vacation doing what I love and taking you with me."
The Podcast and Chill Network is the brainchild of MacGyver “MacG” Mukhwevho.
The local YouTube-based podcast channel is said to be one of the biggest in Africa.
Ranaka made headlines recently following her transparency about her mental health struggles.
She was very public about how she'd been battling suicidal thoughts.
Following her concerning social media posts, she was admitted to a mental health facility.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CueSN22rodV/
More from Entertainment
Local thriller 'Fatal Seduction' leaves viewers divided
Described as steamy and suspenseful, the seven-episode thriller stars Kgomotso Christopher, Nat Ramabulana and Thapelo Mokoena.Read More
Kalawa Jazmee docuseries coming to TV screens in August
The four-part series will take viewers back in time, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the record label that took South Africa into its golden era of music.Read More
Dineo Ranaka: 'I just got fired from Kaya FM'
The media personality posted on Instagram on Saturday that she is no longer with the radio station.Read More
Cape Town musician Gia Mckay finds her sweet spot in songwriting
Sara-Jayne is joined by 21 year old, South African singer-songwriter Gia Mckay.Read More
Zozi Tunzi talks about chasing dreams and crowns
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is joined by Zozibini Tunzi, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019.Read More
Inside the magical world of puppets
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler, the founders of the Handspring Puppet Company and Craig Leo, an independent artist.Read More
Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education'
If there was ever a case of determination, this is it.Read More
Pop star and voice of 'Mulan' CoCo Lee dies after suicide attempt
The singer's family reports that she's lived with depression for years as they announced her death on Instagram on Thursday.Read More
The internet is in disbelief over Jennifer Garner's 'twin'
Photos of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s oldest daughter has the internet screaming over her uncanny resemblance to her mom.Read More