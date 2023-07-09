'Here’s to being free': Dineo Ranaka joins the Podcast & Chill Network





On Sunday, media personality Dineo Ranaka posted on social media that she will be joining the Podcast & Chill Network.

Her post comes one day after she announced that she was fired by Kaya FM.

Ranaka's show is called 'Dineo On Sex and Stuff' and will premiere on Tuesday at 3pm.

"There's something very peculiar about my life during this dark season, my hormones are raging. Hence, I want to have these sorts of conversations," she said in a video clip about the new show.

"It’s all going to be an enjoyable journey of self-discovery. Researching mental health matters through conversations about sexual health and pleasure. From where I’m sitting, life looks like a vacation doing what I love and taking you with me."

The Podcast and Chill Network is the brainchild of MacGyver “MacG” Mukhwevho.

The local YouTube-based podcast channel is said to be one of the biggest in Africa.

Ranaka made headlines recently following her transparency about her mental health struggles.

She was very public about how she'd been battling suicidal thoughts.

Following her concerning social media posts, she was admitted to a mental health facility.