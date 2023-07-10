More trucks allegedly set alight: 'It needs critical, top level attention'
Africa Melane speaks with Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary at All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa and Patrick O'Leary, Editor at Fleetwatch.
Police say a group of armed men stopped the trucks near Van Reenen’s pass.
They forced the drivers out of the vehicles, set the trucks alight, and fled the scene.
The Road Freight Association has called for action to be taken against those responsible and says these attacks could have dire consequences for the logistics sector.
O’Leary says that numerous trucks were also burnt on Sunday night on the N4.
He says a group of armed men forced the drivers out of their trucks before the tunnel on the N4 heading towards Nelspruit.
Last count I heard, about four trucks were burning.Patrick O'Leary, Fleetwatch editor
Nyathi says the organisation condemns these attacks but says we must look at where they come from.
He believes it's an ongoing problem and the only way to stop these attacks is for the government to make it illegal for foreigners to work as truck drivers.
Driving is not a scarce skill.Sifiso Nyathi, All Truck Drivers Forum secretary
O’Leary says this has been an issue for years and there's been a call to stop companies from hiring foreign drivers who are not legally in the country.
Not those who have papers and are legal in the country.Patrick O'Leary, Fleetwatch editor
He says there are some companies that are not compliant and will hire foreign drivers and pay them extremely low wages.
[They] pay them a fraction of what you pay a South African driver, I mean it’s almost slave labour.Patrick O'Leary, Editor - Fleetwatch
He adds that while the Allied Forum has condemned these attacks, he believes there may be some break-away members who are more militant and may have been involved.
O'Leary believes the road freight sector is not getting the attention it deserves and is vital for our economy.
It needs critical, top level attention... it is the wheels of the economy, we all know rail has failed.Patrick O'Leary, Fleetwatch editor
Listen to the interviews above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : More trucks allegedly set alight: 'It needs critical, top level attention'
