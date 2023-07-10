SABC is in 'dire financial straits'





Lester Kiewit speaks with Natasha Mazzone, DA MP and member of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa and an organisational member of Save Our SABC.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is struggling financially and may soon announce a loss of R1 billion for the March 2023 financial year.

The CFO Yolande van Biljon, reportedly said over the weekend that if worse comes to worst, the broadcaster may have to follow the same route as the South African Post Office to avoid liquidation.

I think the SABC is very much in the same situation as the South African Post office, both of them in dire financial straits. Natasha Mazzone, DA MP/Member of Portfolio Committee on Communications

One of the major challenges the broadcaster is facing is loadshedding.

Mazzone says she is regularly speaking to SABC staff members who are in a state of panic as they believe many people will have to be retrenched.

She adds that there are fundamental problems with the SABC that is causing people not to watch.

I think it comes down to content... the content is not pleasing towards many people. Natasha Mazzone, DA MP and Member of Portfolio Committee on Communications

We are looking at a massive problem at the SABC… but this not the first time. Natasha Mazzone, DA MP and Member of Portfolio Committee on Communications

Mazzone says she does not believe we can afford to give any more government bailouts to state owned entities.

However, Bird says that the SABC fulfills a critical public service and we need to find ways to fund it.

Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons

You have to have a public broadcaster because you need news and information sources that people can rely on as credible sources. William Bird, Media Monitoring Africa director and Save Our SABC organisational member

