Mercedes Benz launches armour-plated V-Class
Pinnacle of luxury, but also bulletproof.
If you’ve ever considered fighting crime as a freelance vigilante and wondered where you could get your take on a Batmobile, look no further than Mercedes-Benz.
The German carmaker recently announced that a full armour-plated version of the V-class luxury van is now available, and we can't think of a vehicle better suited for Batman-like shenanigans. It's fast, comfortable, spacious and now, also bulletproof.
And, it should be noted, pretty affordable if you happen to be an orphaned billionaire that’s thrifty with his cash. We’ll get to that in a second.
But let's put the poorly structured Batman metaphor aside for the moment, as Mercedes- Benz really does have an amoured-plated V-class built in collaboration with Gauteng-based SVI Engineering.
SVI Engineering is a leading specialist manufacturer of armouring products and an approved Mercedes-Benz VanPartner, which means that upgrading your V-Class can be done right at your local Mercedes-Benz dealership.
“At Mercedes-Benz Vans, we strive to gain a deep understanding of our customers' needs, which enables us to craft innovative and forward-thinking solutions that bring the luxury of ease and convenience to life. Therefore, we take great pleasure in announcing the availability of this special B4 conversion of the V-Class, in collaboration with SVI Engineering. The B4-armoured V-Class retains the luxurious spaciousness and performance of the original vehicle - as well as the vehicle’s standard warrantees - but with the added benefit of ballistic protection. We trust that this added safety will provide our customers with more peace of mind on the road,” said Marinus Venter, Head of Product & Marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans SA.
What’s most surprising about the whole thing is that the upgrade has almost zero impact on the vehicle's looks or performance. The bespoke package makes extensive use of lightweight Kevlar as well as high-grade 21 mm ballistic glass.
Opening the driver’s side window - which only opens partially - is the only overt sign something is different, as you’ll quickly notice that 21mm in thickness. The rest of the armour panels are cleverly concealed within the bodywork, so the conversion is subtle, without compromising protection.
Impact on performance is negligible. The armour package adds 400kg of additional weight, well within the payload capacity of the V-Class’s engine options. The variant pictured is the V300d derivative which has 174kW 500Nm 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine. The extra 400kg will go completely unnoticed.
Additionally, you don’t have to buy the armoured version new, as SVI can convert your current V-Class, though you’ll be without it for three months while the work is being done.
So, what does all this cost? Well, if you’re Bruce Wayne, it's a chump change cost of R960 750, excluding VAT.
