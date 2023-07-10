Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Moonshot pact must produce 'a coherent vision for SA' - Michael Beaumont

10 July 2023 10:45 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Action SA
Michael Beaumont
moonshot pact

Opposition parties are holding a convention to try and unseat the ANC.

Ray White speaks with Michael Beaumont, ActionSA National Chairperson.

Opposition political parties are planning to hold a moonshot pact convention to negotiate a pre-election agreement.

The goal of this agreement is for the parties to band together ahead of the 2024 elections to unseat the ANC.

Beaumont says that Action SA has been involved in these talks prior to the DA’s announcement and the announcement is welcomed.

However, he says the name will need to change.

The name is something that no one understands.

Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson - ActionSA

He says that this process needs to be collectively owned by all the parties and produce a coherent vision for South Africans.

While there have been some issues with local coalitions, Beaumont says they need to learn from these experiences and not allow them to negatively impact the national project.

He adds that this pact is not a coalition in itself, but a coalition may follow after the elections.

The pact intends to ensure they get 51% of the vote by showing the parties are prepared to collaborate.

FILE: ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
FILE: ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

It is our hope that that collaboration is more than just being anti-ANC and actually produces a coherent alternative vision and direction for South Africa.

Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson - ActionSA

Listen to the interview above for more.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
