Latvia swears in EU’s first openly gay president





Ray White speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, which includes Latvia’s first openly gay president.

(Skip to 2:07)

Edgars Rinkevics was historically sworn in as the European Union’s first openly gay head of state, as Latvia’s president.

The former long-serving foreign minister was sworn in on 8 July in Riga.

Although it is generally a ceremonial position, Rinkevics can veto legislation and call referendums.

Since he came out publicly on social media in 2014, he has continually pledged to fight for gay people to have equal relationship rights.

Same-sex marriage is not yet legal in Latvia, but civil partnerships have been available to queer couples since last year.

Why should he possibly mention it? Just down the road, in Georgia, a pride festival was ultimately cancelled because of protests – 2 000 anti-LGBT protesters scuffled with police. In some parts of the world, homophobia is still rife. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.