Were you a fan? Bye-bye to beloved Ford Fiesta - after 47 years





Clarence Ford chats to online editor and presenter of Barbs Wire, Barbara Friedman about topics trending on social media.

The Ford Fiesta has been around for decades and is one of the most popular cars.

Social media users reacted with tears to the news that the model was coming to an end after 47 years!

More than 22 million Ford Fiestas have been produced globally - and the final cars came off the assembly line at the factory in Cologne, Germany on Friday.

The decision to end production of the model comes off Ford's move towards electric cars by 2030. Ford Europe’s General Manager, Martin Sander, told Britain’s Autocar in December that it will be turning the Fiesta plant into a fully battery-electric plant.

I got mine 43 years ago and that car would take me from Windhoek to Joburg. That Ford Fiesta probably enabled my first radio job in South Africa. Clarence Ford, Presenter - CapeTalk

Anyway RIP Ford Fiesta 1976-2023 pic.twitter.com/4nNvUzLrIK ' Darragh McKenna 🌐 (@DarraghMcKenna) July 7, 2023

The last Ford Fiesta leaves the production line today in Cologne. Are you - or were you - a Fiesta fan? pic.twitter.com/6p4XAMX8kn ' Practical Classics Official (@PracticalClass) July 7, 2023

Aww, sad news today. 😞 The last ever Ford Fiesta car will be built later today. After 47 years of production and 22 million sold, Ford is making way for an electric replacement. Everyone knows someone who has driven one! pic.twitter.com/SGVov9C4Ei ' Shane Beatty 🎙️ (@ShaneBeattyNews) July 7, 2023

