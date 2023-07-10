



Britney Spears (41) was struck in the face on Thursday (6 July) evening trying to get the attention of NBA star, Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama released a statement saying that a woman tried to grab him after seeing him in the same Las Vegas restaurant as her - that's why she was allegedly hit by a member of his security team.

It's reported that Wembanyama told the press that he had no idea that Spears was the woman involved in the altercation because he was unable to see her face and just kept walking into the restaurant.

The 'Toxic' singer claims that she "tapped him on the shoulder" because it was such a "loud" environment but was nearly knocked down as her glasses fell from her face.

Spears also released this statement to her Instagram after the incident, mentioning that "traumatic experiences are not new" to her.

Read the full statement below.

The 'Hit Me Baby, One More Time' legend went on to add that she was "aware" that Wembanyama had made a statement in which he alleged that Spears had indeed "grabbed him" but she insisted that it was a "simple" tap on the shoulder and reminded him that even though she had been "swarmed" by a group of 20 fans herself, none of her security team lashed out.

According to TMZ, the incident has now become a "criminal investigation."

This article first appeared on KFM : Don't hit me baby one more time...Britney Spears smacked in the face by security