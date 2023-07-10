



Out of South Africa's eight most popular grocery retailers, Makro comes out on top as the cheapest retailer to get groceries right now.

This is according to The Outlier’s monthly grocery basket comparison for June 2023.

The data collected the prices of 12 staple foods and products towards the end of the month from Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Spar, Food Lover’s Market, Woolworths, Boxer, and Makro.

The Outlier notes that new retailers were added to the report, thus the shopping list had to be tweaked as it became more difficult to find comparable products across the different stores.

“As of June 2023, for example, we’re no longer comparing the price of a 9-pack of two-ply toilet paper. Instead, we’ve added four new items to the basket, bringing it to a total of 12 items."

Store brand alternatives are also used because some stores only keep the store brand versions of those particular items.

The shopping list includes:

· 700g loaf of Albany Superior sliced white bread, or store brand

· 2-litre sunflower oil (cheapest option)

· 2.5kg Iwisa maize meal

· 2.5kg Selati white sugar

· 2-litre milk (cheapest option)

· 2kg Tastic rice

· 2.5kg Snowflake cake flour

· 175g bar of Dettol herbal soap

New additions to the list:

· 500g Fatti’s & Moni’s spaghetti, or store brand

· 400g smooth Black Cat peanut butter

· 1kg Jungle Oats

· 100 Joko tagless teabags

According to the data, Makro offers the cheapest basket in June 2023 at R450.99.

This is the third consecutive month that Makro has been ranked the cheapest.

Shoprite came in second, with a basket costing R463.88, and Food Lover's Market rounded off the top three with a basket costing R474.30.

Pick n Pay had the most expensive basket at R505.88 – R55,89 more than Makro.

It must be noted that Spar is franchised, therefore prices and items can vary from store to store.

This article first appeared on 947 : Makro tops the list AGAIN as the cheapest retailer in SA for groceries