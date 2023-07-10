[WATCH] Bullied Texas boy goes door to door looking for new friends





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

How and when did you meet your childhood friends?

The story of a bullied child in Texas walking from door to door seeking new friends is going viral.

This was after he complained that his peers bullied him.

He walked to a house fitted with a front camera, where he asked the homeowner to be friends with his children.

Neighbors raised almost $40K for bullied boy who knocked on their door looking for friends pic.twitter.com/5EZJVjpAfa ' No Jumper (@nojumper) July 8, 2023

He was even excited to make friends and meet the owner's 2-year-old child.

The neighbour then set up a Go-fund-me page and raised $40 000 (about R753 204.80) to assist the brave boy get a gaming set, amusement park tickets, and some school clothes.

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.