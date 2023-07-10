[WATCH] Harry Styles hit in the face with a random object during Vienna concert





First things first, Harry Styles is okay and his tour is continuing.

But, the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker was hit in the eye with a random object at his concert in Vienna - and from this video shared by PopCrave, it looks like it hurt, proving that it's quite dangerous to be a pop star these days.

Harry Styles gets hit in the eye by an object thrown at him during his concert in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/mD9kzFoQvG ' Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

Apparently, Vanity Fair noted that being hit in the face by things has happened quite often to the singer.

Styles was hit by a bouquet of flowers in Cardiff, Wales and last November he was forced to taste the rainbow when someone hurled a handful of Skittles at him in Los Angeles.

Seems like fans are getting TOO excited to see their favourite artists perform live as Styles wasn't the first victim of face throwing.

Last month, a man was arrested and charged with assault after he hit Bebe Rexha in the face with his cell phone.

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini was similarly struck by a projectile while performing less than two weeks later.

Pop star Ava Max was slapped by a concertgoer who rushed onto the stage while she was performing.

Pink may have taken the pop-pelting cake when someone threw their mother's ashes at her during a recent London concert.

"I don't know how I feel about this," she said.

While Adele said to a show in Vegas, "I f---ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you."

Stay safe pop stars!

