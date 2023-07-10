Donald Trump & Connor McGregor congratulate Dricus Du Plessis following UFC win
Barbara Friedman speaks to Clarence Ford about the latest trending stories.
There was a lot of major sporting events that stood out this weekend, including the Springboks convincing win over Australia in their opening Rugby Championship fixture.
But it's the name, Dricus Du Plessis which stands out from a South African perspective.
On Saturday night, Du Plessis, stunned the Las Vegas crowd at UFC 290, when he defeated Australian Robert Whittaker. The referee stopped the fight at 2:23 minutes into the second round, as Du Plessis rained down punches on a defenseless Whittaker.
July 9, 2023
Du Plessis' record now stands at 6-0, with his latest win setting up a middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya later this year.
The Pretoria-born mixed martial arts (MMA) star's exploits in the octagon has now garnered him some admirers, including former American president Donald Trump and MMA-superstar Connor McGregor.
After his shocking TKO victory over Robert Whittaker, Dricus Du Plessis got to meet former President Donald Trump #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/CCNJFAMoB3' InsideFighting (@InsideFighting_) July 9, 2023
Trump who was seated alongside UFC President, Dana White congratulated Du Plessis following his stunning victory.
Meanwhile, McGregor took to social media to salute his follow fighter.
Huge congrats to South African MMA and South Africa, period! That is an incredible win for them inside the UFC’s Octagon! Title fight next for sure!' Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2023
Let’s go S.A 🇿🇦 ❤️
Du Plessis will next take on reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for the title on 10 September in Sydney, Australia.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Donald Trump & Connor McGregor congratulate Dricus Du Plessis following UFC win
More from Sport
Louzanne Coetzee bags SA's first medal at the World Para Athletics Championships
On Monday, Coetzee won silver in the women’s 1,500m T11 in a time of 4:48.13. The gold medal was taken by Nancy Chelangat Koech of Kenya and the bronze medal by Kenya’s Mary Waithera Njoroge.Read More
SA Boccia athletes make history as they qualify for their first Paralympics
South Africa’s BC3 pair of Elanza Jordaan and Karabo Morapedi won gold and qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.Read More
Springboks outclass Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener
The Springboks kept their unbeaten record against Australia, coming away with a 43-12 victory in Pretoria on Saturday.Read More
Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail win big at CSA Awards
Nortje and Ismail were named as South Africa’s Men's and Women's Player of the Year, respectively.Read More
Manana hails Bok depth ahead of Rugby Championship opener
South Africa take on Australia in the first Test of the Rugby Championship at Loftus on Saturday.Read More
Footballer Calvin Petersen urges public not to forget about legends in the game
Petersen, also called "Michael Jackson", played from the late 1970's to early 1990's and was renowned for his attacking prowess.Read More
[WATCH]: Oh NO!! Elite runner takes a wrong turn moments before the finish line
A wrong turn cost Senbere Teferi winning the race as she was about to scoop $10 000.Read More
Springboks look promising ahead of Rugby Champs opener this weekend
Springboks play host to Australia for the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.Read More
Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success
Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C.Read More