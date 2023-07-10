



JOHANNESBURG - There are just a few hours to go before Rand Water's planned 58-hour shutdown, with residents being urged to stock up.

One of the bulk water supplier's major pipelines will be worked on for four days, from Tuesday until Friday.

Affected areas include Sandton, Soweto, Randburg, Roodepoort and Ennerdale.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the areas affected:

Graphic: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

This article first appeared on EWN : Rand Water shutdown: Here are the areas affected