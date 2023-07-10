[LISTEN] ‘We need to raise our voices’ - Electricity Tariffs Must Fall founder
Clarence Ford speaks with Natasha Gertze, founder of Electricity Tariffs Must Fall.
The cost of electricity, especially when our access to it is limited, is something that many of us find incredibly frustrating.
Ten years ago, Gertze started the Facebook group ‘Electricity Tariffs Must Fall’ which focuses on how people are suffering as a result of electricity tariffs.
The City of Cape Town has reportedly increased the property value one needs to qualify for a lifeline tariff from R400 000 to R500 000.
She adds that the increase in tariffs is having a significant impact on people, with some being disproportionately affected, as the cost of living gets higher, but salaries remain the same.
How are we to cope?Natasha Gertze, Founder - Electricity Tariffs Must Fall
Everything is on the increase, but nobody is considering the wage increase, which is below inflation once a year.Natasha Gertze, Founder - Electricity Tariffs Must Fall
She says that she wants to use the campaign to facilitate change.
We need to raise our voices no matter how much they ignore us. Just raising your voice makes a difference.Natasha Gertze, Founder - Electricity Tariffs Must Fall
We do not have to burn tyres and things, but we need to raise our voices.Natasha Gertze, Founder - Electricity Tariffs Must Fall
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] ‘We need to raise our voices’ - Electricity Tariffs Must Fall founder
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lelemezzadri/lelemezzadri2110/lelemezzadri211000031/177643697-lit-light-bulb-with-coins-beside-it-increase-in-energy-tariffs-efficiency-and-energy-saving-.jpg
