Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to higher demand
CAPE TOWN - Higher electricity demand has forced Eskom to implement stage four load shedding.
The power utility said that stage four was implemented at 1pm and would run until 5am on Tuesday morning.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
Eskom interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena: "Due to high demand and slight reduction in generation capacity, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented. Eskom will publish and update shortly. We plead with the public to switch off non-essential appliances to reduce demand."
Monday, 10 July 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to higher demand
Source : Pexels
