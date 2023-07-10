Torched trucks may have serious economic consequences
Tshidi Madia speaks with Jackie Walters, Professor in Transport and Logistics Management at the University of Johannesburg.
The trucks on the N4 were reportedly stopped by two vehicles and the drivers were forced out of their trucks before they were set alight.
The police are reportedly closing in on the suspects behind this arson.
The burning of the trucks has raised a number of questions, especially as we approach two years since the July unrest in 2021.
Walters says this is very concerning as the trucking industry was first targeted two years ago.
He adds that this has a huge impact on the economy, as many businesses depend on deliveries happening at a specific time.
In addition to this, he says that when there is an incident like this and a corridor gets blocked off, businesses will come to a standstill.
Mpumalanga - N4 Route: Truck Attacks near Waterval Boven - ROAD CLOSED - traffic diverted via Schoemanskloof pic.twitter.com/kYBApl2iep' TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) July 10, 2023
At the end of the day, over the longer term, companies will be forced to have higher levels of stockholding which increases the cost of the products.Jackie Walters, Professor in Transport and Logistics Management - UJ
Listen to the interview above for more.
