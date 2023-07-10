Telkom takeover: What's stalling Sipho Maseko's bid for the telecoms company?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to former Telkom CEO, Sipho Maseko.
It's been four months since an offer was first made for the acquisition of the state-owned telecommunications company, Telkom by a consortium of companies.
The consortium is led by Sipho Maseko (Afrifund), comprised Axian Telecom and the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), managed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
Several offers for a 35%-stake in Telkom has since been tabled by the consortium, and all have been rejected.
Maseko was the former CEO of Telkom from April 2013 until he stepped down in December 2021.
So what is stalling a possible takeover, and what will it take to get a deal over the line?
They've made it very clear...and I think we still don't prefer a hostile approach. So for now, there is no proposal on the table that is being considered.Sipho Maseko, former CEO - Telkom
ALSO READ: Telkom reports R10bn loss, but doesn't need 'knight in shining armour'
We will most likely step away from this, and walk away.Sipho Maseko, former CEO - Telkom
ALSO READ: Telkom shares surge after bid received for controlling stake in telecoms company
If a transaction has to be done at some point, it will be done.Sipho Maseko, former CEO - Telkom
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Telkom takeover: What's stalling Sipho Maseko's bid for the telecoms company?
