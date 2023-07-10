



Bruce Whitfield speaks to Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association.

The Road Freight Association has called for urgent action to be taken against those responsible for the latest spate of attacks on trucks.

The burning of the trucks has raised questions, about the country's crime intelligence, or rather it's lack thereof.

This year marks two years since the July unrest claimed the lives of more than 350 people, in which shops, warehouses and trucks were looted and burnt during a reign of terror across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Is there a link between the latest attacks, and the 2021 unrest? If yes, why is South Africa's crime intelligence unable to sniff out the criminal and prevent the crime from taking place?

Six trucks were set alight on Van Reenen's Pass in the early hours of 9 July 2023. Picture: Supplied

At this stage we're trying to find out exactly whose trucks were targeted. Is there a pattern, or is this just any truck that's coming down the road? Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

We have an idea of who's doing this, but nothing has been done to those perpetrators over the years who have killed people. Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

We're definitely not doing anything yo those that instigate the violence and perpatrate the violence. Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Truck torchings: is South Africa's crime intelligence sleeping on the job?