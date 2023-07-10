Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
'I've watched my Durban July win over 100 times,' says jockey Kabelo Matsunyane

The 24-year-old rode Winchester Mansion to victory in front of over 30,000 people at Greyville race course.

Robert Marawa speaks to Kabelo Matsunyane, 2023 Durban July winner.

2023 Durban July winner, Kabelo Matsunyane, says he's watched his winning moment over 100 times since taking top honours in Africa’s most prestigious horse racing event.

The 24-year-old scored the biggest win of his career as Winchester Mansion got the better of hometown favourite See It Again in a tight finish in front of over 30,000 people.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Matsunyane said it was a moment that would live with him forever.

It’s amazing to be champion and to realise the dream. It shows that I am doing something good with my life.

Kabelo Matsunyane, 2023 Durban July winner

Knowing the horse and their behaviours is how you become successful with them. I had a game plan and in the last 400m that’s where the race begins, from there it's where the race gets interesting.

Kabelo Matsunyane, 2023 Durban July winner

Matsunyane’s rise to stardom has been meteoric, having only graduated from the SA Jockey Academy two years ago.

He added how important the role of his parents and those around him have been in getting him to this point in his career.

It was a big celebration back home when I won, it was a great gesture even though my parents couldn’t actually be at the race. Mom and dad are very special people. I’m a mamma’s boy and I will never be shy to say that.

Kabelo Matsunyane, 2023 Durban July winner

When I joined the academy, they didn’t have R500 to their name. My dad sold two of his cars to fund me going to the academy. He told me not worry and that I would go to the academy no matter what.

Kabelo Matsunyane, 2023 Durban July winner

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 947 : 'I've watched my Durban July win over 100 times,' says jockey Kabelo Matsunyane




