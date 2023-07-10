



Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

Meta’s Instagram-based app Threads is now the fastest growing app in history.

Since it's launch on 6 July, the Twitter rival app is has reached 100 million users in a record-breaking five days.

So what's behind the app's astonishing numbers?

Threads is essentially a text version of Instagram, and as Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios explains, the ease of signing up as a new user to Threads is a likely reason for the record-breaking numbers.

If you want to launch an app, it's pretty handy if you've already got a whole bunch of people using the companion app, which is Instagram. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

If you downloaded Threads on Thursday, and you had Instagram on your phone. You push one button and it would get you logged into the app. Now that's pretty seamless onboarding. That's a pretty cool way to get new people on it. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

Unfortunately, this is yet another one of those 'the numbers look good, but actually the experience is awful'. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meta's Threads reaches 100 million users, but will it outmuscle Twitter?